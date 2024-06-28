Dayton offers scholarships to three 2025 recruits

Dayton has already offered a scholarship to another Millennium player, Cameron Holmes, a 2026 recruit who’s the youngest of the three Holmes brothers. Cameron was the first member of the class of 2026 to receive a UD offer.

Tosi ranks 200th in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com. Utah State and Washington are among the other programs that have offered scholarships to Tosi in recent days.

Tosi had a standout performance at the Section 7 basketball showcase event in Phoenix last week. Dayton coach Anthony Grant attended that event.

McKie is a 6-2 guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He ranks 85th on ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in the 2025 class. He has offers from Temple, Saint Joseph’s, Penn, Saint Louis and others.

McKie is the son of Aaron McKie, a star at Temple from 1991-94 and the head coach at Temple from 2019-23.

Reece is a 5-10 point guard from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla. He also played at the Arizona recruiting event. Rivals.com ranks him 59th in the 2025 class. He has offers from Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Illinois and others.

Dayton will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season with Nate Santos, Posh Alexander, Zed Key, Enoch Cheeks and Brady Uhl entering their final seasons of eligibility this season.

Here’s the list of other players in the 2025 class who have received offers from Dayton:

• EJ Walker, a 6-8 sophomore forward from Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Ky., received an offer in October 2022. He committed to South Carolina.

• Alex Lloyd, a 6-4 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Westminster Academy, received an offer in December 2022.

• Kiyan Anthony, 6-3 guard from Glen Head, N.Y., and Long Island Lutheran High School and the son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony announced Thursday, received an offer in May 2023.

• Dorian Jones, a 6-4 guard from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, received an offer in June 2023. He has narrowed his choices to Missouri, Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers.

• Damon Friery, a 6-10 forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius, received an offer in June 2023.

• Antione West, a 6-3 guard from Whitmer High School in Toledo, received an offer in June 2023.

• Kingston Land, a 6-7 forward from Moeller High School in Cincinnati, received an offer in June 2023.

• Jerry Easter II, 6-foot-5 point guard at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., received an offer in September 2023.

• Shon Abaev, a 6-8 forward from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Calvary Christian High School, received an offer in May 2024.

• Danny Carbuccia, a 6-foot point guard Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in January 2024.

I am blessed to receive an offer from Dayton! pic.twitter.com/eWJeNs11RL — Jaron Mckie (@jaron_mckie) June 26, 2024