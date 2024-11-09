Dayton men’s soccer team beats Davidson with late goal in A-10 quarterfinals

Freshman forward Andrew Armstrong scored the only goal of the game with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining to lift the No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers to a 1-0 victory against No. 7 seed Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals at Baujan Field on Friday.
Dayton (11-2-3), playing its first game as the No 5 team in the country, will play another home game in the semifinals on Wednesday. The time and opponent will be announced after the other quarterfinal games Saturday.
Dayton has won six straight games. It has climbed 10 spots in the United Soccer Coaches poll two weeks in a row, reaching the highest ranking in program history.
Dayton dominated the game against Davidson but could not take advantage of numerous shots until Andrews scored on a headball off a corner kick.
Dayton took 21 shots to Davidson’s two and had 10 shots on goal to zero by Davidson.
Andrews, of Pompton Lakes, N.J., is now tied with sophomore midfielder Martin Bakken, of Norway, for the team lead with eight goals.
Dayton beat Davidson (6-7-5) for the second time in two weeks. The Flyers won the regular-season matchup 5-1 on Oct. 26 at Davidson.
