Dayton men’s soccer team beats Davidson with late goal in A-10 quarterfinals

Dayton has won six straight games. It has climbed 10 spots in the United Soccer Coaches poll two weeks in a row, reaching the highest ranking in program history.

Dayton dominated the game against Davidson but could not take advantage of numerous shots until Andrews scored on a headball off a corner kick.

Dayton took 21 shots to Davidson’s two and had 10 shots on goal to zero by Davidson.

Andrews, of Pompton Lakes, N.J., is now tied with sophomore midfielder Martin Bakken, of Norway, for the team lead with eight goals.

Dayton beat Davidson (6-7-5) for the second time in two weeks. The Flyers won the regular-season matchup 5-1 on Oct. 26 at Davidson.