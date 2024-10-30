Dayton men’s soccer team earns highest national ranking

The Dayton Flyers men’s soccer team climbed from No. 25 to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll on Tuesday.
It’s the highest ranking for the program in school history. It climbed as high as No. 16 in 2016.
Dayton also ranks 18th in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and No. 20 in the RPI.
Ohio State (11-1-2) is No. 1 in the coaches poll. Akron (10-3-3) is No. 13. Indiana (8-3-5), which Dayton beat 2-0 on Sept. 19, is No. 16.
The Flyers (8-2-3) won 5-1 at Davidson on Saturday. Dayton has won three straight matches. It beat then No. 1 West Virginia (10-1-4), which now ranks seventh, on Oct. 15 and then won 2-1 at St. Bonaventure on Oct. 19.
Dayton plays home games this week, closing the regular season against Virginia Commonwealth (4-5-6, 1-3-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saint Louis (7-2-7, 4-0-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Dayton is in sixth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 3-1-2 mark and 11 points in the standings. George Mason (12-3, 6-1) is in first place.
The A-10 tournament starts Nov. 8-9 with quarterfinal games at campus sites.
In other UD news:
• The Dayton volleyball team moved from No. 20 to No. 19 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll this week. Dayton (22-1) has won 15 matches in a row and sits alone atop the A-10 with a 12-0 mark with six matches left in the regular season.
Fifth-year outsider hitter Lexie Almodovar set a school record for career kills on Saturday. She has 1,806 kills in her career. Faye Barhorst owned the previous record of 1,796.
• The Dayton women’s soccer team (13-3-2, 7-1-2) tied Saint Louis 0-0 at Baujan Field on Sunday. The Flyers needed a victory to win the A-10 regular-season championship. Saint Louis won the championship with a 7-0-3 mark.
Dayton is the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and will play No. 7 seed VCU (4-8-5, 3-2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Baujan Field.
Dayton moves up 10 spots to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. #UDMSOC // #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/WYIk4otqJq— Dayton Men’s Soccer (@DaytonMSoccer) October 29, 2024
