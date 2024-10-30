Dayton men’s soccer team earns highest national ranking

Dayton also ranks 18th in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and No. 20 in the RPI.

Ohio State (11-1-2) is No. 1 in the coaches poll. Akron (10-3-3) is No. 13. Indiana (8-3-5), which Dayton beat 2-0 on Sept. 19, is No. 16.

The Flyers (8-2-3) won 5-1 at Davidson on Saturday. Dayton has won three straight matches. It beat then No. 1 West Virginia (10-1-4), which now ranks seventh, on Oct. 15 and then won 2-1 at St. Bonaventure on Oct. 19.

Dayton plays home games this week, closing the regular season against Virginia Commonwealth (4-5-6, 1-3-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saint Louis (7-2-7, 4-0-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dayton is in sixth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 3-1-2 mark and 11 points in the standings. George Mason (12-3, 6-1) is in first place.

The A-10 tournament starts Nov. 8-9 with quarterfinal games at campus sites.

In other UD news:

• The Dayton volleyball team moved from No. 20 to No. 19 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll this week. Dayton (22-1) has won 15 matches in a row and sits alone atop the A-10 with a 12-0 mark with six matches left in the regular season.

Fifth-year outsider hitter Lexie Almodovar set a school record for career kills on Saturday. She has 1,806 kills in her career. Faye Barhorst owned the previous record of 1,796.

• The Dayton women’s soccer team (13-3-2, 7-1-2) tied Saint Louis 0-0 at Baujan Field on Sunday. The Flyers needed a victory to win the A-10 regular-season championship. Saint Louis won the championship with a 7-0-3 mark.

Dayton is the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and will play No. 7 seed VCU (4-8-5, 3-2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Baujan Field.