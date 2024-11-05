Dayton men’s soccer team makes another big jump in national poll

Flyers start play in the A-10 tournament on Friday
Baujan Field in Dayton is pictured on Oct. 30, 2024. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Baujan Field in Dayton is pictured on Oct. 30, 2024. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers men’s soccer team climbed 10 spots in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the second straight week, landing at No. 5 on Tuesday.

Dayton (10-2-3, 5-1-2) ranked 15th last week. That had been its highest ranking. It climbed as high as No. 16 in 2016.

Only No. 1 Ohio State (12-1-3), No. 2 Duke (10-2-4), No. 3 San Diego (12-1-2) and No. 4 Denver (11-2-4) rank ahead of Dayton.

Dayton owns victories against two top-10 teams. It beat Indiana, which now ranks sixth, 2-0 on Sept. 9. It beat then No. 1 West Virginia (10-1-4), which now ranks 10th, 5-1 on Oct. 15. Dayton also tied then No. 9 Western Michigan 1-1 on Sept. 18. The Broncos now rank 23rd.

Dayton finished the regular season with two victories at Baujan Field last week: 2-0 against Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday; and 4-1 against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Explore» RELATED: ‘It’s a good start’ — Grant praises Dayton’s ‘energy and effort’ in season opener

Dayton finished second in the Atlantic 10 Conference, two points behind George Mason (12-3-1, 6-1-1). Dayton and George Mason did not play in the regular season.

Dayton is the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and will play No. 7 seed Davidson (6-6-5, 4-4) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Baujan Field.

Dayton also moved up six spots to No. 12 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and 11 spots to No. 9 in the RPI.

In other Dayton soccer news:

• Andrew Armstrong, a freshman forward from Pompton Lakes, N.J., was named A-10 Rookie of the Week this week for the third time this season. He scored two goals in a victory against Davidson and then both of Dayton’s goals in the victory against VCU. He leads A-10 freshmen with seven goals and ranks second on the team.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: 2 big changes have Buckeyes back on track
2
Miami women’s basketball rolls in season opener
3
Bengals acquire running back ahead of trade deadline
4
Browns trade DE Za’Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan...
5
‘It’s a good start’ — Grant praises Dayton’s ‘energy and effort’ in...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.