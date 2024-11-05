Dayton men’s soccer team makes another big jump in national poll

Only No. 1 Ohio State (12-1-3), No. 2 Duke (10-2-4), No. 3 San Diego (12-1-2) and No. 4 Denver (11-2-4) rank ahead of Dayton.

Dayton owns victories against two top-10 teams. It beat Indiana, which now ranks sixth, 2-0 on Sept. 9. It beat then No. 1 West Virginia (10-1-4), which now ranks 10th, 5-1 on Oct. 15. Dayton also tied then No. 9 Western Michigan 1-1 on Sept. 18. The Broncos now rank 23rd.

Dayton finished the regular season with two victories at Baujan Field last week: 2-0 against Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday; and 4-1 against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Dayton finished second in the Atlantic 10 Conference, two points behind George Mason (12-3-1, 6-1-1). Dayton and George Mason did not play in the regular season.

Dayton is the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and will play No. 7 seed Davidson (6-6-5, 4-4) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Baujan Field.

Dayton also moved up six spots to No. 12 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and 11 spots to No. 9 in the RPI.

In other Dayton soccer news:

• Andrew Armstrong, a freshman forward from Pompton Lakes, N.J., was named A-10 Rookie of the Week this week for the third time this season. He scored two goals in a victory against Davidson and then both of Dayton’s goals in the victory against VCU. He leads A-10 freshmen with seven goals and ranks second on the team.