Dayton native gets Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame nod

“When they talk about it they’ll say, ‘I wasn’t even born then,’” Pluhowsky said, smiling. “I’m not sure they need to tell me that.”

Pluhowsky was instrumental in helping Team USA earn four gold medals – doubles, trios, team and masters – at the 2011 World Championships, a team gold at the 2014 PABCON Championships, singles gold at the 2015 Pan American Games as well as four other gold medals between 2016 and 2018 in international competition. The hall of fame bowler has also claimed five professional titles

At the local level, the nine-time Greater Dayton USBC Bowler of the Year has won 16 city titles and broken five city records. Pluhowsky was part of a team that claimed the national record for high series – three women and one man – with 2,942. She posted the highest average in the country in both the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons with 245 and 241, respectively.

Pluhowsky has also had tremendous success at the state level winning 11 state titles and earning a place on the Ohio USBC Women’s Bowling Association All-Star Team six times, garnering Bowler of the Year honors twice.

She has shifted gears a bit over the past year as she spends much of her time coaching collegiate bowlers rather than bowling herself. The Huskers were recently tabbed fourth by the National Tenpin Coaches Association in the preseason poll. Coaching duties will, in fact, keep Pluhowsky from attending the Hall of Fame banquet in January as the Huskers will be competing in a tournament.

Pluhowsky Hall of Fame Resume

5 – Professional titles

9 – Greater Dayton USBC Bowler of the Year honors

11 – Ohio State WBA tournament titles

16 – Greater Dayton USBC city titles

20 – Years competing on Team USA

250.7 – Career high average

868 – Career high series