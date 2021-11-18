dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton No. 1 seed once again in A-10 volleyball tournament

The Dayton Flyers celebrate after winning the Atlantic 10 Conference volleyball tournament championship on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Frericks Center. Photo by Erik Schelkun
Caption
The Dayton Flyers celebrate after winning the Atlantic 10 Conference volleyball tournament championship on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Frericks Center. Photo by Erik Schelkun

Credit: Erik Schelkun/Elsestar Images

Credit: Erik Schelkun/Elsestar Images

Sports
By David Jablonski
Updated 45 minutes ago
Flyers will start play in semifinals Saturday

The Dayton Flyers will try to win their second Atlantic 10 Conference volleyball tournament championship in the calendar year this weekend.

Dayton claimed the title in the spring season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, by beating Fordham and Virginia Commonwealth in straight sets at the Frericks Center. It will once again be the No. 1 seed in the fall tournament, which begins Friday at Duquesne’s UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

Dayton (23-5 overall) finished 16-0 in the regular season, going undefeated in league play for the fifth time. It has not lost an A-10 match since the final game of the 2019 regular season when VCU beat it 3-2 in Dayton. It has won six of the last seven A-10 tournaments.

Dayton takes a 17-match winning streak into the A-10 tournament. It received a first-round bye and will play No. 4 seed Davidson (14-12, 10-6) or No. 5 Duquesne (12-15, 7-9) in the semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 2 VCU (18-11, 13-3) will play No. 3 Saint Louis (18-11, 11-5) or No. 6 Fordham (8-20, 5-11) in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.

The championship match will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner earns a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

All the A-10 tournament matches will air on ESPN+.

Explore» A-10 NEWS: Loyola could be natural rival for Dayton

Recruiting news: Dayton announced the signing of five 2022 recruits on Wednesday: Karissa Kaminski (Howards Grove, Wis./Howards Grove); Kaitlyn McNeel (Richmond, Va./Godwin); Mia Otten (Bartlesville, Okla./Bartlesville); Liana Sarkissian (Cos Cob, Conn./Greenwich); and Emily Young (Louisville, Ky./Sacred Heart).

“This class is going to be a great complimentary piece to our returners and we believe they will fill in some gaps that we needed to address moving forward to create a highly competitive team for the next few years,” Horsmon said in a press release. “We love the character of these individuals and think they will continue our tradition and legacy of highly competitive teams while representing UD at a very high level. They are a great fit to our Dayton Flyer family.”

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud focused on Michigan State, not Heisman
2
Miami tops Stetson, eyes first 4-0 start since Sweet 16 season
3
Grant after second straight stunning loss: ‘I want to take the blame on
4
Dayton off to worst start in 17 years after loss to Lipscomb
5
Cupps gets his college decision out of the way early with commitment to

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top