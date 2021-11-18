Dayton No. 1 seed once again in A-10 volleyball tournament

Dayton claimed the title in the spring season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, by beating Fordham and Virginia Commonwealth in straight sets at the Frericks Center. It will once again be the No. 1 seed in the fall tournament, which begins Friday at Duquesne’s UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

Dayton (23-5 overall) finished 16-0 in the regular season, going undefeated in league play for the fifth time. It has not lost an A-10 match since the final game of the 2019 regular season when VCU beat it 3-2 in Dayton. It has won six of the last seven A-10 tournaments.