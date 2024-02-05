Dayton offers scholarship 2026 guard from New York

Koureissi also has received offers from Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, Saint John’s and Manhattan. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 20 games this season. Stepinac is 18-3.

“I’m a player who plays at his own pace,” Koureissi told PhenomHoopsReport.com last week, “never really gets sped up, can guard 1-5, is never scared to guard other team’s best players, and is a vocal person who loves to get their team going.

Koureissi is the third 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.