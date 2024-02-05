BreakingNews
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, will halt public duties as he undergoes treatment

Dayton offers scholarship 2026 guard from New York

Flyers have offered scholarships to three members of 2026 class

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Hassan Koureissi, a 6-foot-3 guard in the class of 2026, announced Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Koureissi is a sophomore at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y. Dayton offered a scholarship to his teammate Danny Carbuccia, a 6-0 junior point guard in the 2025 class, last week.

Koureissi also has received offers from Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, Saint John’s and Manhattan. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 20 games this season. Stepinac is 18-3.

“I’m a player who plays at his own pace,” Koureissi told PhenomHoopsReport.com last week, “never really gets sped up, can guard 1-5, is never scared to guard other team’s best players, and is a vocal person who loves to get their team going.

Koureissi is the third 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.

In Other News
1
Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?
2
Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?
3
Dayton climbs in AP poll after 2-0 week
4
Report: New Ohio State offensive coordinator could be on the move again
5
Ohio State football: Buckeyes off to fast start for next recruiting...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top