Dayton offers scholarship 2026 guard from New York

Hassan Koureissi, a 6-foot-3 guard in the class of 2026, announced Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.
Koureissi is a sophomore at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y. Dayton offered a scholarship to his teammate Danny Carbuccia, a 6-0 junior point guard in the 2025 class, last week.
Koureissi also has received offers from Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, Saint John’s and Manhattan. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 20 games this season. Stepinac is 18-3.
“I’m a player who plays at his own pace,” Koureissi told PhenomHoopsReport.com last week, “never really gets sped up, can guard 1-5, is never scared to guard other team’s best players, and is a vocal person who loves to get their team going.
Koureissi is the third 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.
• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.
• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.
