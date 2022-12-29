dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton opens A-10 play with double-digit victory against Duquesne

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Holmes, Blakney combine for 39 points as Flyers win their fourth in a row

The Dayton Flyers led from start to finish against Duquesne, opening their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule with a 69-57 victory Wednesday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (9-5) won its fourth straight game and won their third straight game in the series with the Dukes, who have lost 10 straight games in Dayton.

Duquesne (9-4) has lost 17 straight A-10 games. It started last season with a 1-0 record in league play and then lost its last 16 games.

Star of the game: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He also led the team with 13 rebounds.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 8 of 20 3-pointers (40%). It has shot 40% or better four times in the last six games.

R.J. Blakney made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Mustapha Amzil made 3 of 5 and scored 13.

Turning point: Dayton got as close as six points early in the second half and trailed by eight with 12 minutes to play. The Flyers then began a 9-2 run to take their biggest lead, 60-45, on a 3-pointer by Amzil with 8:01 to play.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Davidson at 2 p.m. Saturday at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C. Davidson (8-5) beat Fordham (12-2) in the other opening-night game in A-10 play on Wednesday.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

The Flyers took a 37-32 lead into halftime after Duquesne ended the first half with a 6-0 run in the last 90 seconds.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Dayton guard R.J. Blakney scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the half. He made 2 of 2 3-pointers. His season high is 13 points against Lindenwood in the season opener.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-0 run. DaRon Holmes II scored six of his 10 points in that stretch. Duquesne got on the board at the 16:23 mark.

Key stat: Dayton committed 12 turnovers. At one point, it had offensive fouls on three possessions in a row. Mike Sharavjamts had four turnovers, and Toumani Camara had three.

Dayton overcame its turnover issues by making 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Rotation news: For the second straight game, Dayton has only eight players available: seven scholarship players plus walk-on Brady Uhl, the only player who did not see action in the first half. Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis, Richard Amaefule and walk-ons Atticus Schuler and Ty Locklear are on the bench in sweatsuits because of injuries.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

