Dayton ousted by Arizona: Social media reacts to Flyers’ NCAA tourney loss

The Dayton Flyers’ postseason run ended Saturday with a 78-68 loss to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
DaRon Holmes II scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Dayton, which finished 25-8.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the loss on social media:
Dayton players applauded their fans as they left the court, and the fans sent the love back. pic.twitter.com/f8Bl0gcLQM— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 23, 2024
Fought until the end. #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/ak4cydTHCo— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 23, 2024
They battled and that's all we could ask for. Thank you, DaRon Holmes, and thank you, Flyers.— Chris Moorman (@Stormin_Moorman) March 23, 2024
Fantastic season, Flyers. Hold your heads up. 👊🏼— Andy Nick (@nickAD) March 23, 2024
Love that group of players. Gave everything they had. DaRon Holmes gave us so much. Grateful.— Adam (@adamg1224) March 23, 2024
If that's it for Daron Holmes in a Dayton jersey, I thank him for the memories and I'm happy he was able to go out with a meaningful win in March. Top ten player in program history. Period.— Sully (@sullymygoodname) March 23, 2024
Dear Dayton,— University of Dayton Magazine (@daymag) March 23, 2024
Thank you for this season. We hope you had fun; we sure did. You made us proUD over and over. During the tournament, you showed grit, heart and resilience. We were with you to the last buzzer, and we'll be with you until we all meet again next fall. @DaytonMBB pic.twitter.com/UXJ8zSICVr
I love you Dayton Flyers, I will be here and ready to go again next season. Thank you for another special year. Flyer fans, we may disagree a lot, but this is our team and our guys. Go Flyers ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/KHkD8wBQMv— Flying w/ Doug (@DytFlyers) March 23, 2024
They gave us all something to cheer for when we didn’t have anything for so long. VCU comeback last home game and getting that win in March was special. Couldn’t have asked for a better senior year with this squad. Until next year… pic.twitter.com/3z8ldXq9V2— Danny Greive (@DannyGreive) March 23, 2024
Love my team. One of the most fun seasons of my life. Successful year!— Noah Maurer (@nmaurer34) March 23, 2024
We will be back! Lets go Flyers always! @DaytonMBB ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CWGGYAkxk5
Dayton may not win but Caleb Love got crossed back to Tucson 😱 pic.twitter.com/lg6KoEMsek— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 23, 2024
The Dayton Flyers came up short against Arizona, but I’m very proud of this team and what they have accomplished this season. The beauty of March Madness is not just in the games, but in the journey and the memories that last a lifetime. WIN or LOSE, as always GO FLYERS!!!— FELIX ALVAREZ (@FelixMAlvarez) March 23, 2024
Last press conference for Dayton here in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/rM27n38GOg— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 23, 2024
That’s for a hell of a season, Flyers, and an even better career DaRon. Keep eating at the next level!— Benjamin Lanka (@BenLanka) March 23, 2024
Thank you to everyone on this @DaytonMBB team. You took us fans to a place we hadn’t been in years and we’ll be forever grateful. 🔴🔵✈️— Matt Rhein (@mattrhein86) March 23, 2024
I’m not one for moral victories, but a tournament appearance and win are what this program needed. That’s the expectation. Gotta keep it going next year. Go Flyers— Grant Kelly (@GrantKelly07) March 23, 2024
