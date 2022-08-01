Dayton picked to finish fourth in Pioneer Football League

The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish fourth in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll for the second straight year.
Dayton was picked to finish fourth last season and placed fifth with a 5-3 mark in the league. It won its last three games against Butler, Stetson and Davidson to finish 6-4 overall.
Davidson, which tied with San Diego for the league title last season with a 7-1 mark, is the preseason favorite this year. It received eight first-place votes. San Diego, picked third, received three first-place votes.
The league’s 11 coaches voted in the poll, which was released Monday.
Here are the complete voting results: Davidson (98); San Diego (92); St. Thomas (78); Dayton (72); Morehead State (58); Marist (51); Drake (42); Valparaiso (34); Stetson (33); Butler (30); and Presbyterian (17).
Dayton opens preseason camp Aug. 8 and opens the 2022 football season on the road Sept. 3 against Robert Morris in Pittsburgh.
