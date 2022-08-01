Dayton picked to finish fourth in Pioneer Football League

Dayton was picked to finish fourth last season and placed fifth with a 5-3 mark in the league. It won its last three games against Butler, Stetson and Davidson to finish 6-4 overall.

Davidson, which tied with San Diego for the league title last season with a 7-1 mark, is the preseason favorite this year. It received eight first-place votes. San Diego, picked third, received three first-place votes.