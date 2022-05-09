Dayton football opens 2022 season with two road games

The schedule was announced Monday. The 2022 season will be head coach Rick Chamberlin’s 14th season. He won his 99th game in the final game of the 2021 season when Dayton beat Davidson 38-29 to finish 6-4. Dayton will take a 497-game scoring streak into the 2022 season.

Dayton was scheduled to open the 2021 season against Robert Morris at Welcome Stadium, but that game was cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Robert Morris roster. Robert Morris finished 4-6 last season.