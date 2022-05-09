Dayton football opens 2022 season with two road games

The Dayton Flyers will open the 2022 football season on the road Sept. 3 against Robert Morris in Pittsburgh.
The schedule was announced Monday. The 2022 season will be head coach Rick Chamberlin’s 14th season. He won his 99th game in the final game of the 2021 season when Dayton beat Davidson 38-29 to finish 6-4. Dayton will take a 497-game scoring streak into the 2022 season.
Dayton was scheduled to open the 2021 season against Robert Morris at Welcome Stadium, but that game was cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Robert Morris roster. Robert Morris finished 4-6 last season.
Dayton plays its second game on the road as well: Sept. 10 at Youngstown State. Dayton and Youngstown last played in 2013. The Flyers lost 28-10 at Youngstown. The Penguins finished 3-7 last season and finished last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The home opener will take place Sept. 17 against Kentucky State. That will be the third and final non-conference game. This will be the first meeting between Dayton and Kentucky State, which finished 7-4 last season.
Pioneer Football League play starts Oct. 1 at Welcome Stadium against Drake, which Dayton beat 28-10 last season in Des Moines, Iowa.
Davidson and San Diego tied for the PFL championship last season with a 7-1 mark. Dayton tied for fifth with Marist at 5-3. San Diego and St. Thomas are the only PFL teams Dayton does not play this season.
Here’s a glance at the complete schedule:
Date, Opponent, Time
Sept. 3, at Robert Morris, TBD
Sept. 10, at Youngstown State, 2 p.m.
Sept. 17, vs. Kentucky State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1. vs. Drake*, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8, at Butler*, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15, at Marist*
Oct. 22, vs. Stetson* 1 p.m.
Oct. 29, vs. Valparaiso* 1 p.m.
Nov. 5, at Presbyterian*, TBD
Nov. 12, vs. Morehead State* 1 p.m.
Nov. 19, at Davidson* 1 p.m.
* PFL games
FCS playoffs begin Nov. 26
Home games in bold
