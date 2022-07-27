Dayton promotes Damaska to director of basketball operations

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant found a replacement for director of basketball operations Brett Comer on his current staff.
Sean Damaska, who served as video coordinator last season, will take over for Comer, who was named an assistant coach at Stetson on July 16.
“Sean has served our athletes, coaches, and support staff in a variety of roles over the past four years,” Grant said in a press release. “His work ethic, loyalty, and familiarity with our culture and identity will enable to make a seamless transition into this new role.”
Damaska joined the program in August 2018 as a graduate assistant and worked three seasons in that role before being promoted to video coordinator in the spring of 2021. He earned a master’s degree in sports management at Dayton in 2020 andearned his MBA in 2021.
Damaska played college football at Indiana and one season of college basketball at Northern Illinois. He worked one season as a player development intern with the Dallas.
