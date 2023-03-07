Dayton puts two players on A-10 first team, but VCU guard wins player of year award

Baldwin has the lowest scoring average by an A-10 Player of the Year since Temple point guard Pepe Sánchez won the award in 2000 with averages of 5.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

Dayton had one other player honored. Freshman point guard Mike Sharavjamts made the All-Rookie team.

Other Flyers who have made the all-rookie team are: Holmes and Malachi Smith (2022); Mustapha Amzil (2021) Toppin (2019); Crutcher (2018); Juwan Staten (2011); Chris Johnson (2009); Chris Wright (2008); Brian Roberts (2005); Keith Waleskowski (2001); Brooks Hall (2000); and Tony Stanley (1998).

This is the first time Dayton has placed two players on the all-defensive team. Holmes, who made the team last season, is also the first Flyer to win the award twice in his career since London Warren (2009 and 2010). Other Flyers named to the all-defensive team are: Kyle Davis (2017); Charles Cooke (2016); London Warren (2010 and 2009); and Stanley (2001).

Dayton leaves Tuesday for Brooklyn. It plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Barclays Center, in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed George Washington (16-15), No. 10 Saint Joseph’s (14-16) or No. 15 Loyola Chicago (10-20).

The A-10 tournament starts Tuesday with three games: No. 12 seed Richmond vs. No. 13 seed Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m.; No. 10 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 15 Loyola Chicago, 2:00 p.m.; and No. 11 seed La Salle vs. No. 14 seed Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m. All games will air on ESPN+.

2023 A-10 Awards

Player of the Year: Ace Baldwin, VCU.

Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Baldwin, VCU.

Rookie of the Year: Maximus Edwards, George Washington.

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Brendan Adams, George Washington.

Sixth Man of the Year: Josh Nickelberry, La Salle.

Coach of the Year: Keith Urgo, Fordham

All-Conference First Team: Toumani Camara, Dayton; DaRon Holmes II, Dayton; Josh Oduro, George Mason; James Bishop IV, George Washington; Yuri Collins, Saint Louis; and Ace Baldwin, VCU.

All-Conference Second Team: Foster Loyer, Davidson; Dae Dae Grant, Duquesne; Darius Quisenberry, Fordham; Tyler Burton, Richmond; Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s; and Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis.

All-Conference Third Team: Sam Mennenga, Davidson; Khalid Moore, Fordham; Brendan Adams, George Washington; Daryl Banks III, St. Bonaventure; Jalen DeLoach, VCU; and Brandon Johns, Jr., VCU.

All-Academic Team: Foster Loyer, Davidson; Matt Grace, Richmond; Victor Bailey, Jr., George Mason; Brendan Adams, George Washington; and Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis.

All-Defensive Team: Toumani Camara, Dayton; DaRon Holmes, Dayton; Jimmy Clark III, Duquesne; Kyle Rose, Fordham; Yuri Collins, Saint Louis; and Ace Baldwin, VCU.

All-Rookie Team: Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton; Maximus Edwards, George Washington; Ben Schwieger, Loyola Chicago; RJ Luis, Massachusetts; and Yann Farell, St. Bonaventure.