A-10 tournament: VCU, Dayton, Fordham, Saint Louis top seeds in Brooklyn

Sports
By , Staff Writer
30 minutes ago
Flyers would face George Washington and Fordham in first two games if top seeds advance

The path the Dayton Flyers must follow to the Atlantic 10 Conference championship and the NCAA tournament berth that goes to the winner became clear Saturday when the bracket was released.

Dayton (20-11) has known since Wednesday it would be the No. 2 seed, but on Saturday, Fordham (23-7) wrapped up the No. 3 seed with an 87-60 victory against Duquesne. That result meant Saint Louis (20-11) dropped to the No. 4 seed one day after beating Dayton 65-61 in St. Louis.

Dayton, Saint Louis and Fordham (all 12-6 in the A-10) tied for second. Dayton won the tiebreaker because it had a 2-1 record against Saint Louis and Fordham. Fordham was 1-1 against the group with a victory against Saint Louis and a loss to Dayton. Saint Louis was 1-2.

VCU (24-7) completed a 15-3 record in the A-10 with a 74-68 victory at George Washington on Saturday. It won the regular-season championship by three games and earned the No. 1 seed.

if the top seeds advance to the semifinals, Dayton would play Fordham, and VCU would play Saint Louis on March 11. Dayton last won the A-10 tournament in 2003. Fordham has never won the championship. VCU beat Dayton in 2015 for its only title. Saint Louis won championships in 2013 and 2019.

Explore» PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Dayton beat Fordham 82-58 on Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. Dayton split its season series against VCU and Saint Louis.

In the quarterfinals, Dayton will play No. 7 seed George Washington (16-15), No. 10 Saint Joseph’s (14-16) or No. 15 Loyola Chicago (10-20).

Dayton lost 76-69 at George Washington on Jan. 21. It beat Saint Joseph’s 76-56 on Jan. 4 at UD Arena. Dayton swept two games from Loyola, winning 85-81 in overtime at UD Arena on Jan. 31 and 65-49 in Chicago on Feb. 17.

2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament

All Games at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday, March 7

First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed Richmond vs. No. 13 seed Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 15 Loyola Chicago, 2:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 seed La Salle vs. No. 14 seed Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, March 8

Second round

Game 4: No. 8 seed Davidson vs. No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m., USA Network

Game 5: No. 5 seed George Mason vs. Game 1 winner (Richmond or UMass) 1, 2:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 6: No. 7 seed George Washington vs. Game 2 winner (Saint Joseph’s or Loyola), 5:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 7: No. 6 seed Duquesne vs. Game 3 winner (La Salle or Rhode Island), 7:30 p.m., USA Network

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia Commonwealth vs. Game 4 winner (Davidson or St. Bonaventure), 11:30 a.m., USA Network

Game 9: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Game 5 winner (George Mason, Richmond or UMass), 2:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 10: No. 2 Dayton vs. Game 6 winner (GW, Saint Joseph’s or Loyola), 5:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 11: No. 3 Fordham vs. Game 7 winner (Duquesne, La Salle or Rhode Island), 7:30 p.m. , USA Network

Friday, March 10

Practice/press conference day

Practices will be closed to the public

Press conferences will be streamed

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday, March 12

Championship

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., CBS Sports

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

