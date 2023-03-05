A-10 tournament: VCU, Dayton, Fordham, Saint Louis top seeds in Brooklyn

Dayton (20-11) has known since Wednesday it would be the No. 2 seed, but on Saturday, Fordham (23-7) wrapped up the No. 3 seed with an 87-60 victory against Duquesne. That result meant Saint Louis (20-11) dropped to the No. 4 seed one day after beating Dayton 65-61 in St. Louis.

Dayton, Saint Louis and Fordham (all 12-6 in the A-10) tied for second. Dayton won the tiebreaker because it had a 2-1 record against Saint Louis and Fordham. Fordham was 1-1 against the group with a victory against Saint Louis and a loss to Dayton. Saint Louis was 1-2.