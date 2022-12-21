Dayton records first 40-point win in 10 years

Dayton’s previous season high for blocks in a game was eight. It reached that number in games against UNLV and Robert Morris.

Best moment: Walk-on guard Brady Uhl made two 3-pointers in a two-minute span in the second half. He pulled up for another 3-point attempt just after the second make but missed. He has nine points in his career, all this season.

Short bench: Dayton had only eight available players in this game. Two walk-ons, Atticus Schuler and Ty Locklear, were on the bench but not in uniform because of injuries. Richard Amaefule was also on the bench but not in uniform because of an injury.

Kobe Elvis, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, was on the bench. Malachi Smith, who’s out with an ankle injury, was sick and not at the game.

The Flyers also lost two players this week to the transfer portal: Tyrone Baker on Monday and Kaleb Washington on Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 against Duquesne at UD Arena in the first of 18 Atlantic 10 Conference games.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton outscored Alcorn State 8-0 in the last two minutes of the first half to build a 44-24 halftime lead. It was the biggest halftime lead of the season for Dayton.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top scorer: Holmes scored 10 of Dayton’s first 11 points and finished the half with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Top rebounder: Camara grabbed eight rebounds to go with nine points. He scored a basket in the final seconds to give Dayton its biggest lead of the half.

Assists leader: Amzil reached a career high with six assists in the half. He also scored seven points.

Key stat: Dayton blocked seven shots in the half. Six players had at least one block. Holmes had two.

Poor shooting: Dayton has shot better than 40% from 3-point range in three of the last four games but made 2 of 11 (18.2%) in the first half in this game.