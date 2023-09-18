Dayton releases game times for two October exhibition games

The Dayton Flyers will play Ohio State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at UD Arena in a charity exhibition game.

That game time was announced Monday along with the time of Dayton’s other exhibition game. The Flyers will play Cedarville at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 at UD Arena.

Most of the game times for Dayton’s regular-season games have not been announced and will be released at a later date.

This is the first time in 10 years Dayton is playing two public exhibition games. It played Ryerson and Findlay before the 2013-14 season. In recent years, it has held one closed-door scrimmage against another Division I school and one public exhibition game at UD Arena.

The charity exhibition game against Ohio State will benefit the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio. It’s part of a series events held throughout the weekend that will honor Dayton coach Anthony Grant’s late daughter, Jay.