Dayton opens A-10 play at Davidson in January

The Dayton Flyers will open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at Davidson on Jan. 3, 2024.

It’s the second straight season Dayton has traveled to Belk Arena early in A-10 play. Last season, Dayton won 69-55 at Davidson on New Year’s Eve in their second A-10 game.

The league released the full 2023-24 schedule Wednesday. Game times will be announced at a later date. Here’s a quick glance at Dayton’s 18 conference games.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Davidson: The Flyers have won seven straight games in this series, including four straight games at Belk Arena, since losing 73-67 in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament in 2017.

Sunday, Jan. 7, vs. Massachusetts: Dayton won 72-54 at UMass last season for its seventh straight victory in the series. That’s the longest winning streak for either program in the series since they first played in 1996.

Friday, Jan. 12, at Duquesne: Dayton beat Duquesne 69-57 at UD Arena to open A-10 play last season. The Flyers have won three straight in the series since a 69-64 loss at Duquesne in 2021.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, vs. Saint Louis: Dayton and Saint Louis have split two games the last two seasons with each team winning their home games. The Billikens have lost nine straight games at UD Arena since a 67-59 victory in 2014.

Saturday, Jan. 20, vs. Rhode Island: In his second season at Rhode Island, former Dayton coach Archie Miller will coach against the Flyers at UD Arena for the first time. Rhode Island beat Dayton 75-70 last season in Kingston, R.I., in Miller’s first game against Dayton. Rhode Island has lost three straight games at UD Arena since a 72-70 overtime victory in 2019.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, at La Salle: The Flyers beat La Salle 77-53 in their final home game last season. A year earlier, in its most recent visit to Tom Gola Arena, Dayton lost 62-60. The Flyers have one win in their last five trips to La Salle.

Saturday, Jan. 27, at Richmond: Dayton routed Richmond 86-60 last season. It was Richmond’s most lopsided A-10 loss. Dayton has won four straight games at the Robins Center since a 73-64 loss in 2014.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, vs. George Washington: George Washington, formerly known as the Colonials and now known as the Revolutionaries, ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 76-69 victory in Washington, D.C., last season. GW has lost 10 straight games at UD Arena since an 62-59 victory in 2005.

Friday, Feb. 2, vs. St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies ended a seven-game losing streak in the series with a 68-59 victory at the Reilly Center last season.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Saint Joseph’s: Dayton beat the Hawks twice last season: 76-56 in the regular season at UD Arena; and 60-54 in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament. Dayton has won two of its last three games at Hagan Arena after losing nine straight there.

Friday, Feb. 9, at VCU: VCU leads the series 17-9, is 4-0 against Dayton in the A-10 tournament and has won 10 of the last 14 games in the series. Dayton has won its last two games at the Siegel Center: 82-52 in 2022; and 62-58 last season.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, vs. Duquesne: The Dukes have lost 10 straight games at UD Arena since an 83-73 victory in 2012.

Saturday, Feb. 17, vs. Fordham: Dayton has won three straight games in the series. It beat Fordham twice last season: 82-58 in the regular season at Fordham; and 78-68 in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament. The Flyers won 16 straight games in the series before losing 55-54 at Fordham in 2021. Dayton is 16-0 against Fordham at UD Arena.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, at George Mason: Dayton has lost two straight games in the series: 74-69 at UD Arena last season and 50-49 at George Mason in 2022.

Tuesday, Feb 27, vs. Davidson: The Wildcats have lost five straight games at UD Arena since joining the A-10 in the 2014-15 season.

Friday, March 1, at Loyola Chicago: Dayton swept two games from the Ramblers in their first season in the A-10, winning 85-81 in overtime at UD Arena and 65-49 in Chicago.

Tuesday, March 5, at Saint Louis: Dayton has lost its last two games at Chaifetz Arena: 72-61 in 2022; and 65-61 last season.

Friday, March 8, vs. VCU: The teams have split two regular-season games in the last two years. VCU ended Dayton’s season in March with a 68-56 victory in the A-10 championship game.

Dayton’s 2023-24 schedule

Date, Opponent, Time, Location

Sunday, Oct. 22, Ohio State (exhibition), TBA, UD Arena

Saturday, Oct. 28, Cedarville (exhibition), TBA, UD Arena

Monday, Nov. 6, SIUE, TBA, UD Arena

Friday, Nov. 10, Northwestern, TBA, Evanston, Ill.

Thursday, Nov. 16, LSU#, 4 p.m., Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 17, North Texas or St. John’s#, 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, Nov. 19, Houston, Towson, Utah or Wake Forest#, TBA, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 24, Youngstown State, TBA, UD Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 29, SMU, TBA, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, Dec. 2, Grambling State, TBA, UD Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 6, UNLV, TBA, UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, Troy, TBA, UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 16^, Cincinnati, TBA, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Oakland, TBA, UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 30, Longwood, TBA, UD Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 3, Davidson*, CBSSN, Davidson, N.C.

Sunday, Jan. 7, Massachusetts*, ESPN Networks, UD Arena

Friday, Jan. 12, Duquesne*, ESPN Networks, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, Saint Louis*, CBSSN, UD Arena

Saturday, Jan. 20, Rhode Island*, USA Network, UD Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 23, La Salle*, TBD, Philadelphia, Pa.

Saturday, Jan. 27, Richmond*, CBSSN, Richmond, Va.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, George Washington*, TBD, UD Arena

Friday, Feb. 2, St. Bonaventure* ESPN Networks, UD Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 6, Saint Joseph’s*, CBSSN, Philadelphia, Pa.

Friday, Feb. 9, VCU*, ESPN Networks, Richmond, Va.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, Duquesne*, TBD, UD Arena

Saturday, Feb. 17, Fordham*, CBSSN, UD Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 21, George Mason*, TBD, Fairfax, Va.

Tuesday, Feb 27, Davidson*, CBSSN, UD Arena

Friday, March 1, Loyola Chicago*, ESPN Networks, Chicago, Ill

Tuesday, March 5, Saint Louis*, CBSSN, St. Louis, Mo.

Friday, March 8, VCU*, ESPN Networks, UD Arena

Tues.-Sun., March 12-17, Atlantic 10 Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y

* Atlantic 10 Conference games

# Charleston Classic at TD Arena

^ Hoops Classic (Heritage Bank Center)