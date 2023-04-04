Dayton returns to Maui Invitational in 2024 for first time since 2019

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” said Tournament Chairman, Dave Odom, in a press release. “The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country…This Tournament experience is on every college basketball fan’s bucket list - and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist.”