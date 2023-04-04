BreakingNews
Indoor shooting range and firearms retailer Midwest Shooting Center opens in Beavercreek
Dayton returns to Maui Invitational in 2024 for first time since 2019

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Flyers are 9-3 in the tournament

The Dayton Flyers will join Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and Connecticut in the 41st annual Maui Invitational in 2024.

The field was officially announced Tuesday, though every team but Auburn has been known since September when Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reported it.

The games will take place Nov. 25-27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” said Tournament Chairman, Dave Odom, in a press release. “The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country…This Tournament experience is on every college basketball fan’s bucket list - and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist.”

Dayton will play in the Charleston Classic this November for the first time since 2017. The field has not been announced.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

