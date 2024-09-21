Dayton routs Ave Maria to improve to 2-1

VanVleet completed 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards. He threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow to get Dayton on the board and tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. That was the start of a 49-0 run for Dayton.

Hackett gained 89 yards on 12 carries and ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Freshman Tyler Brown ran for a score, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Ethan Thulin caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Those were the first career touchdowns for both players.

Lochow led the receivers with three catches for 100 yards. Safety Ca’ron Coleman led the defense with seven tackles.

Dayton outgained Ave Maria (1-2), a NAIA program from Florida, 488-199. Dayton did not commit a turnover for the first time this season.

In its next game, Dayton opens Pioneer Football League play at Marist at noon on Sept. 28.