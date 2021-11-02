Dayton routs Cedarville in exhibition game

Toumani Camara scored 20 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 94-60 victory against Cedarville University in an exhibition game Monday at UD Arena.
Camara, who played his first two seasons at Georgia, made 8 of 14 shots from the field. He also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.
Kaleb Washington put the finishing touches on the victory with a dunk in the final seconds. With that basket, Dayton surpassed its points total against Cedarville from two years ago. It beat the Division II Yellow Jackets 93-60 in 2019.
DePaul transfer Kobe Elvis and Mustapha Amzil each scored 13. Elijah Weaver and DaRon Holmes II each scored 10. Weaver led the team with six assists.
Lynn Greer III didn’t play until the final eight minutes but scored eight points. R.J. Blakney scored six points. Malachi Smith had four. Koby Brea scored three.
Dayton shot 57.1 percent from the field and 42.3 percent (11 of 26) from 3-point range. Cedarville shot 15.6 percent (5 of 32) from 3-point range.
Dayton committed only six turnovers and had a 40-30 rebounding advantage.
The Flyers open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Illinois-Chicago.
