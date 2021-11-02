dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton routs Cedarville in exhibition game

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Cedarville on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Cedarville on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
16 minutes ago

Toumani Camara scored 20 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 94-60 victory against Cedarville University in an exhibition game Monday at UD Arena.

Camara, who played his first two seasons at Georgia, made 8 of 14 shots from the field. He also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

Kaleb Washington put the finishing touches on the victory with a dunk in the final seconds. With that basket, Dayton surpassed its points total against Cedarville from two years ago. It beat the Division II Yellow Jackets 93-60 in 2019.

DePaul transfer Kobe Elvis and Mustapha Amzil each scored 13. Elijah Weaver and DaRon Holmes II each scored 10. Weaver led the team with six assists.

Lynn Greer III didn’t play until the final eight minutes but scored eight points. R.J. Blakney scored six points. Malachi Smith had four. Koby Brea scored three.

Dayton shot 57.1 percent from the field and 42.3 percent (11 of 26) from 3-point range. Cedarville shot 15.6 percent (5 of 32) from 3-point range.

Dayton committed only six turnovers and had a 40-30 rebounding advantage.

The Flyers open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Illinois-Chicago.

In Other News
1
Three newcomers start exhibition game for Dayton
2
Loss to Jets ‘a kick in the gut,’ but Bengals turn focus to Browns
3
Thoughts and observations from a second look at Ohio State-Penn State
4
Grant eager to get Flyers in front of crowd in exhibition game
5
Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top