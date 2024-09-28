Dayton routs Marist on road in PFL opener

VanVleet threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackett in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Gavin Lochow caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from VanVleet. The game was tied at 14-14 when Luke Brenner caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from VanVleet in the second quarter.

Danny Baker kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:43 left in the second quarter to give Dayton a 24-14 lead. Baker then kicked another field goal as time expired in the second quarter to extend the lead to 27-14.

VanVleet threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Coleman in the third quarter and then a 15-yard touchdown pass to Coleman in the fourth quarter. Cade Beam scored on a 1-yard run with 3:18 to play to cap the 33-0 run.

VanVleet completed 23 of 35 passes for 323 yards. That’s the most passing yards for a UD quarterback since Jack Cook threw for 328 yards against Stetson on Nov. 6, 2021.

Jake Coleman caught two of the touchdowns and finished 114 yards on five catches. Hackett rushed for 110 yards on 28 carries.

Linebacker Gideon Lampron led the defense with eight tackles and 1½ sacks.

Dayton has its second off week of the season before returning to action at noon on Oct. 12 against Davidson (2-1) at Welcome Stadium.