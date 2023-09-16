Dayton routs Taylor for second straight victory

The Dayton Flyers scored touchdowns on their first three drives and rolled to a 52-20 victory against Taylor University (Ind.) on Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton (2-1) has won two straight games and scored 117 points since a 41-0 loss at Illinois State in its opener. It improved to 2-0 in the series against Taylor. The only other meeting took place in 1984.

Michael Neel capped a five-play, 70-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run on Dayton’s first drive. Dante Casciola completed a 44-yard pass to Sam Bubonics to set up that score.

Freshman Luke Hansen scored his first career touchdown on the second drive, scoring on a six-yard run.

Casciola threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Joey Swanson on Dayton’s first drive to give the Flyers a 21-0 lead.

Dayton led 24-0 after a 38-yard field goal by Sam Webster.

Taylor (1-2) answered with two straight touchdowns, but quarterback Cole Dow scored on a 2-yard run with three seconds left in the first half to give Dayton a 31-14 halftime lead.

Casciola completed 12 of 18 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Gavin Lochlow led the receivers with five catches for 124 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Neel gained 110 yards on 15 carries and ran for two touchdowns. Dow rushed six times for 20 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Safety Ca’Ron Coleman led the defense with 13 tackles. Linebacker Aiden McKinley had 10 tackles.

Dayton plays at San Diego, which was 0-2 entering a home game Saturday against Princeton, in Week 4 in its Pioneer Football League opener.