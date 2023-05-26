Dayton scores 15 runs in back-to-back A-10 tournament wins

Dayton (26-33), the No. 3 seed, beat No. 2 Davidson 15-4 on Thursday afternoon and then beat No. 1 seed Saint Joseph’s 15-10 in the evening. With those victories, the Flyers eliminated both of the teams seeded ahead of them. They were 1-2 against both teams in the regular season.

Marcos Pujols, who was named to the A-10 second team earlier in the week, hit one home run in the first game and two in the second game.