Dayton scores 15 runs in back-to-back A-10 tournament wins

The Dayton Flyers stayed alive in the Atlantic 10 Conference baseball tournament with two victories Thursday at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. They need to win three more games to earn their first tournament championship since 2012.
Dayton (26-33), the No. 3 seed, beat No. 2 Davidson 15-4 on Thursday afternoon and then beat No. 1 seed Saint Joseph’s 15-10 in the evening. With those victories, the Flyers eliminated both of the teams seeded ahead of them. They were 1-2 against both teams in the regular season.
Marcos Pujols, who was named to the A-10 second team earlier in the week, hit one home run in the first game and two in the second game.
Pujols has 17 home runs this season, the third most in a single season in UD history, and 44 in his career. He’s one away from tying the school record set by Brooks Vogel, who played for Dayton from 1998-2001.
Dayton will play No. 4 seed Saint Louis (32-21) or No. 6 George Mason (31-24) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Friday. Dayton was 2-1 against George Mason and also 2-1 against Saint Louis in the regular season. George Mason won its only A-10 tournament championship in 2014. Saint Louis has won the tournament four times, most recently in 2014.
If Dayton wins Friday, it will play in the A-10 championship game at noon Saturday. Dayton would have to win two games Saturday to win the championship.
Dayton opened the tournament with a 5-4 loss to George Mason on Tuesday.
