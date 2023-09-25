Dayton sells all season tickets for 2023-24 season

Fans of the Dayton Flyers have never stopped flocking to UD Arena since it opened in 1969, but their loyalty has grown in recent years with record-breaking men’s basketball attendance numbers.

UD announced Monday it has sold all season tickets for the third straight season. That moves it closer to selling out the 2023-24 season.

“We will have limited single-game tickets available for presale to those on our season-ticket holder waitlist, current season ticket holders, and current FFKC members,” UD announced on social media. “For more information, please feel free to contact the Dayton Flyers Ticket Office.”

More than 1,000 people are on the waitlist for season tickets.

UD averaged 13,407 fans throughout the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. It sellout streak stands at 44 games and would reach 60 games by the end of the 2023-24 season if the remaining single-game tickets sell.

Dayton sold out the last 11 home games of the 2019-20 season, 17 home games in the 2021-22 season and 16 home games last season.

Dayton opens its 55th season at UD Arena on Nov. 6 against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. That’s the first of 16 home games.

