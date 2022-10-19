Dayton announces second straight sold-out men’s basketball season

The University of Dayton had never sold out an entire men’s basketball season at UD Arena until last season. Now it has sold out two Dayton Flyers seasons in a row.
UD announced Wednesday all season tickets and single-game tickets in the upper and lower arena have been sold. The same goes for the premium seating areas.
“The community’s long-standing support of our players and coaches over decades is the hallmark our program,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “As college sports experiences a period of generational and fundamental change, we are more thankful for our fans’ extraordinary support and partnership than ever.”
Although the 54th season at UD Arena is officially sold out, there remain ways to get tickets.
• Fans may find tickets being resold by season-ticket holders on Tickemaster.com.
• Tickets may also become available two days before games if 400-level tickets not bought by visiting fans or students become available. Announcements will be made on social media about the availability of those tickets.
• A limited number of group premium seat options (ranging from 10-29 tickets) are available on an individual or corporate basis. More information about group premium opportunities can be found by visiting www.daytonflyers.com or by contacting Dan Preuett at (937) 229-5112.
Dayton fans got their first glimpse of the team, which will start the season ranked 24th in the Associated Press preseason poll, at the Red & Blue Game on Saturday. Fans will get another chance to see the team in an exhibition game against Capital at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. The Flyers open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 against Lindenwood University.
Dayton ranked 19th in Division I attendance last season, averaging 13,407 fans in 17 home games. That broke the UD Arena average attendance record of 13,364 set during the 2019-20 season. The previous record of 13,018 was set in the 2016-17 season. That broke the mark of 12,982 that had stood since the arena’s first season in 1969-70.
By selling out 16 games this season, Dayton guaranteed its school-record sellout streak will grow from 28 games to 44. That includes the last 14 home games of the 2019-20 season and 17 home games last season.
