Dayton announces second straight sold-out men’s basketball season

• Tickets may also become available two days before games if 400-level tickets not bought by visiting fans or students become available. Announcements will be made on social media about the availability of those tickets.

• A limited number of group premium seat options (ranging from 10-29 tickets) are available on an individual or corporate basis. More information about group premium opportunities can be found by visiting www.daytonflyers.com or by contacting Dan Preuett at (937) 229-5112.

Dayton fans got their first glimpse of the team, which will start the season ranked 24th in the Associated Press preseason poll, at the Red & Blue Game on Saturday. Fans will get another chance to see the team in an exhibition game against Capital at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. The Flyers open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 against Lindenwood University.

Dayton ranked 19th in Division I attendance last season, averaging 13,407 fans in 17 home games. That broke the UD Arena average attendance record of 13,364 set during the 2019-20 season. The previous record of 13,018 was set in the 2016-17 season. That broke the mark of 12,982 that had stood since the arena’s first season in 1969-70.

By selling out 16 games this season, Dayton guaranteed its school-record sellout streak will grow from 28 games to 44. That includes the last 14 home games of the 2019-20 season and 17 home games last season.