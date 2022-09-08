Dayton senior golf champion follows in grandfather’s footsteps

“The 64 is great, but having a championship along with my grandfather is the biggest thing,” Flynn said Wednesday. That’s what matters to me. I know I’ll probably never (shoot 64) again.”

Flynn shot a 74 in the first round and trailed DuPuy by five shots.

“My goal was to try to shoot even par or better each day,” Flynn said. “The first day I was playing good. I just doubled 17. Otherwise, I would have probably shot 72. I was a little disappointed in that.”

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Flynn's 2022 Dayton Senior Championship trophy, left, is pictured nex to the trophy his grandfather, Jim Flynn, won for winning the 1936 Dayton City Amateur. Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption Kevin Flynn's 2022 Dayton Senior Championship trophy, left, is pictured nex to the trophy his grandfather, Jim Flynn, won for winning the 1936 Dayton City Amateur. Contributed photo

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Flynn's scorecard in the final round of the Dayton Senior Championship in August 2022. Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption Kevin Flynn's scorecard in the final round of the Dayton Senior Championship in August 2022. Contributed photo

Flynn shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine in the second round and then a 6-under 30 on the back nine. He birdied Nos. 10, 16, 17 and 18 and had an eagle on the par-5 No. 14.

“On that one, I was about 100 yards out, and it landed about a foot from the hole and spun left into the hole,” Flynn said. “It just kind of hit the right spot. That’s the one that spurred me on.”

Flynn won the playoff on the first hole. He said he felt bad for DuPuy, who shot 69 in both rounds and played good enough to win and would have won with his score in almost any other tournament.

“The whole day, I was just firing at the pins,” Flynn said.

Flynn works as a financial advisor but takes the summer off and works on his game. He estimates he has played 80 rounds this year.

Even with his grandpa’s connection to the game, Flynn didn’t pick it up until his 30s. Then he became a regular participant in the Dayton city tournaments. He won the stroke play and match play titles in 2008 at Community.

Jim Flynn, a 1927 Fairview High School graduate, won the city amateur when he was 27. He was inducted into the Dayton Golf Hall of Fame in 1984. He owned Jim Flynn’s Sporting Goods for 56 years until it closed in 1987. Golf legend Sam Snead used to drop by the store several times a year, Jim Sr. told the Dayton Daily News in 1983.

“I used to go down there as a little kid,” Kevin said, “and hit balls in the big net on the third floor of the store.”

Combined Shape Caption 1936 Dayton City Amateur, Dayton Daily News Combined Shape Caption 1936 Dayton City Amateur, Dayton Daily News