McGill shakes off nerves to win U.S. Senior Women’s Open

McGill was one of four players to shoot even par 73s Sunday, and no one broke par. She didn’t realize the contenders were collapsing around her other than seeing Sorenstam struggle to a 77 and finish tied for fifth.

McGill didn’t know that she became the leader when Davies, one hole behind her, quadruple bogeyed the 12th hole to fall from a 5 under to 1 under. Davies, who was hobbled by a sore Achilles and had played 38 straight holes with a par or better, shot 78 to drop to fifth, and Alfredsson shot 76 to drop into a tie for third.

“About as tough as I’ve ever known it,” Davies said. “I just think the overall week, it just wore me down, and then the heat today.”

McGill, who earned a spot in next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, didn’t even know she was about to win when she walked up to tap in a bogey putt on 18. Sorenstam stopped her.

“She goes, ‘No, no, no, mark,’” McGill said. ”I’m like, ‘Why? I’m this far.’ She goes, ‘You’re going to win.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I really had no idea.”

She could finally relax.