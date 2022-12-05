dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton seventh-best A-10 team in first NET ranking

Sports
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago
It’s the lowest UD has ranked in the first ranking

The first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking of the season came out Monday, and the Dayton Flyers (5-4) rank 163rd. They’ll get a chance to improve their ranking with an 8 p.m Wednesday game at No. 41 Virginia Tech.

Dayton is 0-4 in Quads 1-3 — all in games played away from UD Arena — and 5-0 in Quad 4 games, which have all been played at home.

The NET helps the NCAA tournament selection committee pick the 68-team field and seed teams. It was first implemented in the 2018-19 season.

Dayton ranked 95th in the first NET ranking last season and finished 52nd. Two years ago, Dayton was No. 111 in the first ranking and finished 90th. In the 2019-20 season, Dayton debuted at No. 10 and finished the season at No. 3. In 2018-19, Dayton ranked 47th in the first release and 69th at the end of the season.

Dayton, the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10 Conference, is the seventh highest-ranked A-10 team this behind No. 56 Saint Louis, No. 75 Massachusetts, No. 98 Fordham, No. 116 Virginia Commonwealth, No. 118 Duquesne and No. 154 George Mason.

No. 24 Kent State is the highest-ranked Ohio team. Ohio State is 28th. Xavier is 48th. Wright State is No. 278.

Houston, Connecticut, Purdue, Tennessee and Mississippi State are the top five teams in the NET.

