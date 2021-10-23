Dayton slips to seventh in PFL with second straight loss

Dayton trailed 14-3 after the first quarter. After Sam Webster got the Flyers on the board with a 20-yard field goal, Valapraiso scored two touchdowns in a four-minute span.

Ben Nimz capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jake Vickers. Cook threw an interception that Austin Chilton returned 36 yards to the Dayton 15-yard line. Three plays later, Washington scored on a 2-yard run.

Dayton answered with a five-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Jake Chisholm. The Flyers took a 17-14 lead on their next possession as Chisholm scored on 14-yard run.

Webster kicked his second field goal, from 31 yards, in the final minute of the third quarter to extend Dayton’s lead to 20-14.

Cook completed 16 of 36 passes for 247 yards. Chisholm gained 57 yards on 19 carries. Luke Brenner caught two passes for 73 yards.