Dayton soccer player drafted in second round by FC Cincinnati

Kenji Mboma Dem is 11th UD player picked in MLS SuperDraft

49 minutes ago
For the fourth straight year, the Dayton Flyers had a player selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

Senior forward Kenji Mboma Dem was drafted by FC Cincinnati with the 27th pick in the second round (56th overall) of the 2024 SuperDraft on Tuesday.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the people that helped me and supported me along the way,” Mboma Dem said in a story on DaytonFlyers.com. “This includes my family, friends, all my teammates and coaches, as well as the University of Dayton.”

A native of Paris, France, Mboma Dem was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. He led the team with nine goals. He spent one season at Dayton after three seasons at Omaha.

Mboma Dem is the 11th Flyer drafted. The others are: Denny Clanton (2004, fourth round, 38th overall, Chicago Fire); Chris Rolfe (2005, third round, 29th overall, Fire); Dasan Robinson (2006, supplemental round, Fire); Isaac Kissi (2010, third round, 42nd overall, Club Deportivo Chivas USA); Amass Amankona (2016, third round, 46th overall); Lalas Abubakar (2017, first round, fifth overall, Columbus Crew); Jonas Fjeldberg (2021, second round, 54th overall, F.C. Cincinnati); Kingsford Adjei (2022, second round, 56th overall, New York City F.C.); Xavier Zengue (2023, first round 27th, Columbus Crew); Jaden Jones-Riley (2023, 73rd overall, Portland Timbers).

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

