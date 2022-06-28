Dayton softball legends will be honored July 16

This annual celebration of softball “legends” recognizes softball players, umpires, directors, team managers, or sponsors who have contributed to the game in the Greater Dayton area.

The Class of 2022 softball legends includes: Jim Roepken, Dayton; Jim Brown, Dayton; Shane Bistrek, Dayton; Eddie Oligee, Franklin; Mark Moore, Mt. Orab; Mark Stickles, Dayton;, and Legendary Sponsor, King’s Table (Dean Liakakos), Beavercreek.