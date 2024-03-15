Dayton star one of 10 candidates for national player of year award

The other semifinalists are: RJ Davis, of North Carolina; Zach Edey, of Purdue; Kyle Filipowski, of Duke; Dalton Knecht, of Tennessee; Tyler Kolek, of Marquette; Jaedon LeDee, of San Diego State; Caleb Love, of Arizona; Tristen Newton, of Connecticut; and Jamal Shead, of Houston.

The finalists will be announced March 26. Starting then, fans can for the winner at www.naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.

Holmes scored 24 points Thursday in a 65-57 loss to Duquesne in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. On Tuesday, he was named the A-10 Co-Player of the Year. He has also been named an All-American by the Sporting News (second team), ESPN (third team) and the Field of 68 (third team).

Holmes is averaging 20.4 points per game. That’s the highest single-season average for a Flyer since Negele Knight averaged 22.2 in the 1989-90 season.

Holmes became the 11th player in school history to reach the 1,700-point mark Thursday. He has 1,704 points in three seasons. He’s 53 behind John Horan on the all-time scoring list.