Dayton star one of 10 candidates for national player of year award

Dayton Flyers junior forward DaRon Holmes II made the list of 10 players named semifinalists for the Naismith Award on Friday.
The Naismith Trophy is one of several national player of the year awards. Former Flyer Obi Toppin won the honor in 2020.
The other semifinalists are: RJ Davis, of North Carolina; Zach Edey, of Purdue; Kyle Filipowski, of Duke; Dalton Knecht, of Tennessee; Tyler Kolek, of Marquette; Jaedon LeDee, of San Diego State; Caleb Love, of Arizona; Tristen Newton, of Connecticut; and Jamal Shead, of Houston.
The finalists will be announced March 26. Starting then, fans can for the winner at www.naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.
Holmes scored 24 points Thursday in a 65-57 loss to Duquesne in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. On Tuesday, he was named the A-10 Co-Player of the Year. He has also been named an All-American by the Sporting News (second team), ESPN (third team) and the Field of 68 (third team).
Holmes is averaging 20.4 points per game. That’s the highest single-season average for a Flyer since Negele Knight averaged 22.2 in the 1989-90 season.
Holmes became the 11th player in school history to reach the 1,700-point mark Thursday. He has 1,704 points in three seasons. He’s 53 behind John Horan on the all-time scoring list.
