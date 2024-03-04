Dayton stays in AP poll despite loss to Loyola Chicago

Seven of the top-25 teams suffered at least one loss last week. Houston remained No. 1 for the second straight week. Connecticut jumped to No. 2 from No. 3. Purdue fell from No. 2 to No. 3. Tennessee stayed at No. 4. Arizona moved from No. 6 to No. 5.

Dayton is in the top 25 for the eighth straight week, its longest run as a ranked team since 2020. Here’s a timeline of where Dayton ranked in recent weeks.

• On Jan. 15, Dayton moved into the top 25, at No. 23, for the first time this season.

• On Jan. 22, Dayton climbed into the top 20, at No. 16, for the first time since 2020.

• On Jan. 27, Dayton dropped to No. 21 after losing 69-64 at Richmond.

• On Feb. 5, Dayton climbed to No. 18 after victories at home against George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

• On Feb. 12, with the 10 bottom teams in the poll finishing 1-1 the previous week, Dayton moved to No. 16. It won 94-79 at Saint Joseph’s and lost 49-47 at Virginia Commonwealth the previous week.

• On Feb. 19, Dayton stayed at No. 16 victories after beating Duquesne 75-59 and Fordham 78-70 the previous week at UD Arena.

• On Feb. 26, Dayton dropped to No. 21 after losing 71-67 at George Mason the previous week.

Other rankings: Dayton is No. 21 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (down one from last week), No. 28 on Haslametrics.com (down four), unranked in the USA Today Coaches poll (after being No. 20 last week), No. 33 on BartTorvik.com (same), No. 27 on KenPom.com (down one) and No. 27 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (down one).