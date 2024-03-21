BreakingNews
Dayton storms back to beat Nevada, reaches second round of NCAA tourney

Dayton still dancin’: Social media reacts to Flyers’ stunning comeback win

Sports
By
37 minutes ago
X

Never a doubt, right Flyer Faithful?

The Dayton Flyers used a 17-0 second-half run to storm back and beat Nevada 63-60 on Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dayton (25-7) advances to face second-seeded Arizona (26-8) on Saturday.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:

In Other News
1
Dayton storms back to beat Nevada, reaches second round of NCAA tourney
2
NCAA tournament diary: Day 2 covering the Flyers in Salt Lake City
3
Archdeacon: ‘We’ll be friends again after the game’ — UD’s Holmes to...
4
Recruiting continues during NCAA tournament for Dayton coaches
5
High school basketball: Here are all 54 state champions in Dayton-area...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top