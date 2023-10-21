Dayton suffers fifth straight PFL loss

The Dayton Flyers suffered their fifth straight loss, falling 37-10 to Butler on Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton (2-6, 0-5) remains in last place in the Pioneer Football League. Valparaiso (1-6, 0-4) is the only other team without a PFL victory.

This is Dayton’s longest losing streak since 2006 when it also started 0-5 in the PFL. It has not lost six games in a row since 1974 when it lost eight in a row in a 3-8 season.

With three games to play, Dayton is assured of having a losing record for the first time since 2017 when it finished 5-6.

Butler led Dayton 13-0 before Sam Webster kicked a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Flyers trailed 23-3 when they scored their first touchdown on a Luke Hansen run in the fourth quarter.

Butler quarterback Brett Bushka threw two touchdown passes. Jyran Mitchell ran for 117 yards and two scores.

Next Game

Saturday, Nov. 4

Dayton at Butler, 2 p.m., 1290, 95.7