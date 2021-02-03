Dayton takes a step back with first loss to Duquesne since 2017

The Dayton Flyers proved their performance Jan. 23 at Virginia Commonwealth was not a fluke. They had played well in victories against Saint Louis and Rhode Island since that 66-63 loss but took a step back with a defeat Tuesday, this time against a team it beat 72-63 earlier this season.
Duquesne opened the renovated UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse with a 69-64 victory against Dayton, ending a six-game losing streak in the series. The Flyers were never in the game and trailed by as many as 22 midway through the second half before making a run in the final minutes to make the final score more respectable.
Dayton (10-5, 6-4) slipped from a tie for fourth to sixth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Duquesne (7-6, 6-5) moved into a tie for seventh with Rhode Island (9-9, 6-5).
Dayton lost despite getting 28 points from Jalen Crutcher, who made 10 of 18 field goals and fell one point short of his career high. Freshman guard R.J. Blakney, who missed the previous two games, scored a career-high 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Dayton’s other leading scorer on the season, Ibi Watson, had the worst 3-point shooting performance of his career. He missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts and scored eight points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Dayton made 8 of 35 3-pointers. Prior to this game, it had not shot more than 27 3-pointers in a game.
Dayton played almost as bad a first half as it did against Virginia Commonwealth three games earlier. The Flyers trailed VCU 33-13 at halftime and lost 66-43 and trailed Duquense 39-24.
Dayton missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half at VCU and missed its first nine 3-point attempts against Duquesne before Crutcher made one with 2:58 to play.
Crutcher was the only reason Dayton didn’t face a bigger deficit. He made 6 of 7 field goals and scored 15 points. He scored Dayton’s last 10 points of the half in the last three minutes.
Duquesne made its first six shots, building a 15-3 lead. The Flyers trailed by as many as 20 points in the half.