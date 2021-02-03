Dayton takes a step back with first loss to Duquesne since 2017

Dayton made 8 of 35 3-pointers. Prior to this game, it had not shot more than 27 3-pointers in a game.

Dayton played almost as bad a first half as it did against Virginia Commonwealth three games earlier. The Flyers trailed VCU 33-13 at halftime and lost 66-43 and trailed Duquense 39-24.

Dayton missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half at VCU and missed its first nine 3-point attempts against Duquesne before Crutcher made one with 2:58 to play.

Crutcher was the only reason Dayton didn’t face a bigger deficit. He made 6 of 7 field goals and scored 15 points. He scored Dayton’s last 10 points of the half in the last three minutes.

Duquesne made its first six shots, building a 15-3 lead. The Flyers trailed by as many as 20 points in the half.