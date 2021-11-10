Dayton takes over in final 10 minutes to win opener against UIC

DaRon Holmes II led the freshmen class with nine points in his Dayton debut. R.J. Blakney scored nine points in the first game of his second season.

Elijah Weaver led the reserves with eight points. Kobe Brea scored six points.

Dayton struggled from 3-point range (2 of 14), while UIC made 10 of 28. The Flames shot 26.7 percent (4 of 15) in the second half from long range.

Dayton outscored UIC 14-2 at the free-throw line and had a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

HALFTIME RECAP

Illinois-Chicago outscored Dayton 19-2 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 32-25 halftime lead.

Dayton led 23-13 and then saw the Flames take control with a barrage of 3-pointers. UIC made 6 of 13 3s in the half, while Dayton made 1 of 10.

Zion Griffin led UIC with 14 points and made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Dayton started the same five players as it did in the exhibition game against Cedarville: Toumani Camara; Koby Brea; R.J. Blakney; DaRon Holmes II; and Kobe Elvis.

Elijah Weaver, Mustapha Amzil and Malachi Smith were the first players off the bench, and Moulaye Sissoko also saw time in the first half.