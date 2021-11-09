Women’s basketball: Cook leads Dayton to season-opening win

Whitehead was also scoreless in the first half and finished the game with just two points.

The Flyers, who went 14-5 last season and are a unanimous choice to win the Atlantic 10 Conference again this year, had a definite size advantage on the Bulldogs and were 9.5 point favorites at the opening tip.

Cook was unruffled Tuesday and scored on drives and from long range. After scoring 11 points in the first half, she added another 10 points in the third quarter to help UD surge ahead

Jenna Giancone, a 6-foot1 redshirt senior for the Flyers, added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Whalen finished with 16 points and point guard Araion Bradshaw added 12.

Alabama A&M, which went 10-7 last season, was led by Kierra Johnson-Graham with 14 points and Dariauna Lewis with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs freshman guard, Quantaijah Huffman, is from Trotwood Madison High School, where she was a three year starter and 1,000 point career scorer. She played eight minutes but was held scoreless.