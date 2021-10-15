Dayton to hold ‘secret scrimmage’ on Oct. 23

West Virginia’s roster includes former Sinclair Community College guard Sean McNeil, a 6-foot-3 junior who averaged 12.2 points per game last season. He was recruited by Dayton while at Sinclair.

The Mountaineers lost two players, Miles McBride and Derek Culver, who averaged 30.2 points per game between them.

This scrimmage will take place nine days before Dayton plays Cedarville University at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in an exhibition game at UD Arena. The regular season starts eight days after that game, at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, with a home game against Illinois-Chicago.

According to Goodman, Wright State will scrimmage Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 23 and Ball State on Oct. 29, and the Miami RedHawks will scrimmage Detroit Mercy in Cleveland on Oct. 23.