Ticket sales as strong as ever at Dayton after season in near-empty UD Arena

Ticket sales were as strong as ever for the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team after a season of restricted attendance at UD Arena.
“I don’t know that we can sell more season tickets,” Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said earlier this month. “I don’t have the exact numbers, but the renewal rates were 99 percent. I thought we might see a bit more attrition.”
Dayton was limited to fewer than 300 spectators at home games last season because of Ohio Department of Health rules during the coronavirus pandemic but actually had closer to half that at each of its 11 home games. The crowds were so small Dayton didn’t announce attendance numbers for the season. That was the case across the country. The NCAA releases attendance figures every season but did not do so after the 2020-21 season except for the NCAA tournament.
The few fans who did get to see games in person last season sat in socially-distanced pods. They didn’t get to hear the band play live or see cheerleaders or even the mascot, Rudy. There were no high fives from fans or chances to sign autographs. Everyone kept their distance from the court.
Dayton sought a variance throughout last season in an attempt to get more fans into the arena. However, the limits on indoor gatherings weren’t relaxed until March when it hosted the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game and the Ohio boys and girls state championships.
There are no attendance restrictions this season. Dayton can once again fit 13,407 fans in UD Arena, which is entering its 53rd season. On its ticketing website, UD tells fans it is confident in a “return to normalcy” and is planning for “a traditional start to the 2021-22 basketball season.”
In the last season before the pandemic, 2019-20, Dayton ranked 23rd in attendance in Division I, averaging 13,364 fans at 17 home games. The previous season, Dayton ranked 22nd by averaging 12,957 fans per game.
Not counting last season, Dayton has ranked in the top 30 in attendance in 23 straight seasons, in the top 25 for six straight seasons and in the top 35 for all 51 seasons UD Arena has existed. It set a record in the 2019-20 season by selling out 14 games.
While Dayton expects fans to return to games this season, their experience will be a bit different. The city of Dayton has a mask mandate, so fans will have to wear masks unless they’re actively eating and drinking. Concession stands will be cashless. For the second straight season, there will be no printed game tickets — only digital tickets.
If college football season is any indication, there shouldn’t be much worry this season about COVID-related cancellations. Although the Dayton football game saw its first game cancelled because of positive tests at Robert Morris, that has been the exception rather than the norm. Dayton has an “exceptionally high” vaccination rate throughout its athletic programs, Sullivan said. That also should help it keep its seasons on track.
Dayton fans can see the women’s team and the UD men’s team for the first time Saturday at the at the Henny Penny Red Blue Dayton Basketball Fan Fest at UD Arena. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Players from both teams will sign autographs and pose for photos before the event from 4-5 p.m.
Dayton will then play Cedarville University in an exhibition game Nov. 1 and Illinois-Chicago in the regular-season opener Nov. 9.
The Dayton women’s team will play Indiana University of Pennsylvania in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, at UD Arena and will open the regular season against Alabama A&M at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at UD Arena.
All the players can’t wait to perform in front of fans again after a season played with pre-recorded crowd noise and mostly only close family members in the stands.
“I feel we have the best fans in the country,” redshirt freshman guard Koby Brea said, “so it will be very exciting to see.”