Ticket sales as strong as ever at Dayton after season in near-empty UD Arena

There are no attendance restrictions this season. Dayton can once again fit 13,407 fans in UD Arena, which is entering its 53rd season. On its ticketing website, UD tells fans it is confident in a “return to normalcy” and is planning for “a traditional start to the 2021-22 basketball season.”

In the last season before the pandemic, 2019-20, Dayton ranked 23rd in attendance in Division I, averaging 13,364 fans at 17 home games. The previous season, Dayton ranked 22nd by averaging 12,957 fans per game.

Not counting last season, Dayton has ranked in the top 30 in attendance in 23 straight seasons, in the top 25 for six straight seasons and in the top 35 for all 51 seasons UD Arena has existed. It set a record in the 2019-20 season by selling out 14 games.

While Dayton expects fans to return to games this season, their experience will be a bit different. The city of Dayton has a mask mandate, so fans will have to wear masks unless they’re actively eating and drinking. Concession stands will be cashless. For the second straight season, there will be no printed game tickets — only digital tickets.

If college football season is any indication, there shouldn’t be much worry this season about COVID-related cancellations. Although the Dayton football game saw its first game cancelled because of positive tests at Robert Morris, that has been the exception rather than the norm. Dayton has an “exceptionally high” vaccination rate throughout its athletic programs, Sullivan said. That also should help it keep its seasons on track.

Dayton fans can see the women’s team and the UD men’s team for the first time Saturday at the at the Henny Penny Red Blue Dayton Basketball Fan Fest at UD Arena. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Players from both teams will sign autographs and pose for photos before the event from 4-5 p.m.

Dayton will then play Cedarville University in an exhibition game Nov. 1 and Illinois-Chicago in the regular-season opener Nov. 9.

The Dayton women’s team will play Indiana University of Pennsylvania in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, at UD Arena and will open the regular season against Alabama A&M at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at UD Arena.

All the players can’t wait to perform in front of fans again after a season played with pre-recorded crowd noise and mostly only close family members in the stands.

“I feel we have the best fans in the country,” redshirt freshman guard Koby Brea said, “so it will be very exciting to see.”