Dayton to play ‘secret scrimmage’ in Wheeling in October

The Dayton Flyers will play West Virginia in a closed-door preseason scrimmage for the second straight year, according to sources.
The teams played on Oct. 23 last year in Columbus. This year, they will play on Oct. 22 in Wheeling, W.V. That’s one week before Dayton’s exhibition game against Capital University at UD Arena and 16 days before the season opener against Lindenwood University.
These games are often called “secret scrimmages” because the NCAA doesn’t allow schools to publicize them and they aren’t open to fans or media. It’s rare for any scores to stats about the games to be released.
Dayton did not hold a preseason scrimmage in 2020 because of the pandemic. It scrimmaged Cincinnati in 2019, Pittsburgh in 2018, Northern Kentucky in 2017, Purdue in 2016, Marquette in 2015 in Indianapolis and Illinois in 2014.
West Virginia is entering the 16th season under coach Bob Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month. The Mountaineers finished 16-17 last season and 4-14 in the Big 12.
The Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook predicted West Virginia will finish sixth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 this year. Its top returner is fifth-year senior guard Kedrian Johnson (5.3 points per game). It added Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint (4.3 points per game) and South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson (11.6).
