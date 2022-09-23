Dayton to play ‘secret scrimmage’ in Wheeling in October

The teams played on Oct. 23 last year in Columbus. This year, they will play on Oct. 22 in Wheeling, W.V. That’s one week before Dayton’s exhibition game against Capital University at UD Arena and 16 days before the season opener against Lindenwood University.

These games are often called “secret scrimmages” because the NCAA doesn’t allow schools to publicize them and they aren’t open to fans or media. It’s rare for any scores to stats about the games to be released.