Dayton, Virginia Tech now have a date in December

Dayton fans protest a call during a game against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

23 minutes ago
Four non-conference games still unknown for Flyers

The Dayton Flyers will play Virginia Tech on Dec. 7 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

The news was first reported Wednesday by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, and confirmed by a source. The matchup was already known, but the date had not been announced. The game time will be announced later.

The Virginia Tech game is one of two true road games for the Flyers on the 2022-23 non-conference schedule. They play UNLV on Nov. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Those two games are two of the four most important non-conference games outside the three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Dayton will play Southern Methodist on Nov. 11 at UD Arena, and it will play Wyoming on Dec. 17 at the United Center.

Dayton has not yet announced its full non-conference schedule. Nine games are known, which leaves four to be announced.

Explore» OFFSEASON COVERAGE: Flyers give first impression of freshman Sharavjamts

Virginia Tech visited UD Arena last season and lost 62-57. Dayton will make the return trip this season. The Hokies finished 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Virginia Tech returns two starters: Justyn Mutts (10.1 points per game) and Hunter Cattoor (10.0). Among its additions is Wright State transfer Grant Basile.

