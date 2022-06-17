Dayton basketball: Tracking 2022-23 non-conference schedule as it takes shape

While Dayton releases its non-conference men’s basketball schedule all at once — typically in late July or early August — reports of some games trickle out before the official announcement. Two were announced in recent days.
Here’s a glance at the eight known games on the schedule:
Nov. 15 — Dayton vs. UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.: This will be the first matchup between the Flyers and Runnin’ Rebels.
UNLV finished 18-14 last season, the first for coach Kevin Kruger. The Runnin’ Rebels ranked 97th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool and 90th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2013.
UNLV lost their top three scorers from last season: Bryce Hamilton (21.8 points per game); Donovan Williams (12.7); and Royce Hamm (8.6). They add five transfers: Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma, 10.0); Jackie Johnson III (Duquesne, 9.5); Elijah Parquet (Colorado, 6.9); Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss, 6.6); and Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia, 4.2).
Nov. 19 — Dayton vs. Robert Morris, at UD Arena: The Colonials have won a total of 12 games in their first two seasons in the Horizon League.
Nov. 23-25 — Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas: Dayton will play three games in three days uring Thanksgiving week. Possible opponents are: Kansas; Tennessee; Southern California; N.C. State; Wisconsin; Butler; and BYU.
Dayton has played Kansas in its last two appearances in November tournaments, losing 90-84 in overtime to the Jayhawks in the Maui Invitational championship game in 2019 and beating them 74-73 on a buzzer-beater by Mustapha Amzil last season in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.
Nov. 30 — Dayton vs. Western Michigan, at UD Arena: The Broncos have a new coach after four straight losing seasons: Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State.
Dec. 17 — Dayton vs. Wyoming, United Center, Chicago: Wyoming finished 25-9 last season and placed fourth in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 record. It lost 66-58 to Indiana in the First Four at UD Arena in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.
Wyoming returns its top two scorers: 6-foot-8 forward Graham Ike (19.5 points per game) and 6-7 guard Hunter Maldonado (18.5). Its third-leading scorer, 6-5 senior guard Drake Jeffries (10.3), elected not to return for his extra season of eligibility. Three other starters return: Jeremiah Oden (7.8), a 6-8 forward; 6-4 guard Xavier DuSell (7.5); and 6-7 guard Brendan Wenzel (5.2).
Date TBA — Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.: Virginia Tech visited UD Arena last season and lost 62-57. Dayton will make the return trip this season. The Hokies finished 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in six years.
Virginia Tech returns two starters: Justyn Mutts (10.1 points per game) and Hunter Cattoor (10.0). Among its additions is Wright State transfer Grant Basile.
