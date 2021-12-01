Dayton vs. Alabama State: What to know about tonight’s game

Last game: Dayton beat Belmont 63-61 on Sunday to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship. Alabama State lost 81-69 at home to North Alabama on Sunday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 82-44 in five season at Dayton. Mo Williams is 6-20 in two seasons at Alabama State.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, R-Jr., G, 10.1

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.6

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.1

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 5.0

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 8.4

Probable Alabama State starters

Kenny Strawbridge, 6-6, So., G, 8.1

Gerald Liddell, 6-6, Jr., F, 11.6

Isaiah Range, 6-5, So., G, 9.4

Juan Reyna, 6-2, Fr., G, 8.8

Jordan O’Neal, 6-7, So., F, 9.3

Caption Highlights: Dayton Flyers go on 16-1 run vs. Kansas on Nov. 26, 2021

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton an 96 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 76-57 score. ... Dayton seeks its first four-game winning streak since the 2019-20 season when it won its last 20 games. The Flyers had two three-game winning streaks in the 2020-21 season. ... This is the first time since 2014 Dayton has followed a losing streak of three or more games with a winning streak of at least three games. That season it lost four straight A-10 games and then won six in a row. ... Dayton ranks 19th in the country in 2-point field-goal percentage (57.9). ... Holmes is averaging 3.0 blocks per game. That puts him on pace to block 93 shots this season. The school single-season record of 55 was set by Steve McElvene in the 2015-16 season.

About Alabama State: The Hornets have lost to teams from the Southeastern Conference (Vanderbilt), Big 12 (Iowa State) and Big Ten (Iowa). Their lone victory against a Division I team came against North Carolina Central on Nov. 20. They also beat Tuskegee, a Division II program. ... Alabama State finished 4-14 last season and has suffered six losing seasons in a row. The program reached the NCAA tournament four times between 2001 and 2011. It played at UD Arena in the First Four in 2011, losing 70-61 to Texas-San Antonio. That was the first year of the First Four. From 2001-10, Dayton hosted one opening-round game.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Northern Illinois (1-4) at UD Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday.