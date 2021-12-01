dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton vs. Alabama State: What to know about tonight’s game

Caption
Dayton Flyers highlights: DaRon Holmes II in ESPN Events Invitational in November 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
35 minutes ago
Flyers seek first four-game winning streak in two years

Who: Dayton (4-3) vs. Alabama State (2-6).

Where: UD Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton won the only previous meeting 81-50 on Dec. 20, 1996, at UD Arena. Dayton is 16-3 against the Southwestern Athletic Conference and plays another SWAC team, Southern (3-4), on Dec. 21, at UD Arena.

Explore» MORE ON FLYERS: Dayton flies home with treasured trophy

Last game: Dayton beat Belmont 63-61 on Sunday to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship. Alabama State lost 81-69 at home to North Alabama on Sunday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 82-44 in five season at Dayton. Mo Williams is 6-20 in two seasons at Alabama State.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, R-Jr., G, 10.1

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.6

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.1

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 5.0

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 8.4

Probable Alabama State starters

Kenny Strawbridge, 6-6, So., G, 8.1

Gerald Liddell, 6-6, Jr., F, 11.6

Isaiah Range, 6-5, So., G, 9.4

Juan Reyna, 6-2, Fr., G, 8.8

Jordan O’Neal, 6-7, So., F, 9.3

Caption
Highlights: Dayton Flyers go on 16-1 run vs. Kansas on Nov. 26, 2021

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton an 96 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 76-57 score. ... Dayton seeks its first four-game winning streak since the 2019-20 season when it won its last 20 games. The Flyers had two three-game winning streaks in the 2020-21 season. ... This is the first time since 2014 Dayton has followed a losing streak of three or more games with a winning streak of at least three games. That season it lost four straight A-10 games and then won six in a row. ... Dayton ranks 19th in the country in 2-point field-goal percentage (57.9). ... Holmes is averaging 3.0 blocks per game. That puts him on pace to block 93 shots this season. The school single-season record of 55 was set by Steve McElvene in the 2015-16 season.

About Alabama State: The Hornets have lost to teams from the Southeastern Conference (Vanderbilt), Big 12 (Iowa State) and Big Ten (Iowa). Their lone victory against a Division I team came against North Carolina Central on Nov. 20. They also beat Tuskegee, a Division II program. ... Alabama State finished 4-14 last season and has suffered six losing seasons in a row. The program reached the NCAA tournament four times between 2001 and 2011. It played at UD Arena in the First Four in 2011, losing 70-61 to Texas-San Antonio. That was the first year of the First Four. From 2001-10, Dayton hosted one opening-round game.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Northern Illinois (1-4) at UD Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Caption
Dayton Flyers highlights: Malachi Smith in ESPN Events Invitational in November 2021

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Freshman point guard ‘really changes the game’ for Flyers
2
Wright State basketball: Nagy searching for answers on defense
3
Hartman: Buckeyes’ failure to reach 2021 goals starts at the top
4
Bengals defense gets its swagger back
5
College Football Playoff: Cincinnati checks in at No. 4 again with a...

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top