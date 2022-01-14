Dayton vs. Duquesne: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat Saint Louis 68-63 on Tuesday at UD Arena. Duquesne lost 72-71 at Fordham (9-5, 2-0) on Wednesday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 88-47 in five season at Dayton. Keith Dambrot is 71-55 in five seasons at Duquesne.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.6

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.6

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 10.5

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.6

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 6.5

Probable Duquesne starters

Amir Spears, 6-3, Fr., G, 12.3

Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, So., F, 12.2

Tre Williams., 6-7, So., F, 10.7

Jackie Johnson, 5-11, Fr., G, 9.9

Leon Ayers III, 6-5, Jr., G, 12.5

Caption DaRon Holmes II interview: Jan. 13, 2022

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 60 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 69-66 score. ... Dayton ranks 94th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Duquesne ranks 195th. ... In its 10 victories, Dayton is shooting 50.9 percent, while its opponents are shooting 38.9. In its six losses, Dayton’s shooting percentage is 43.2, and its opponents are shooting 47.2. ... Dayton ranks 11th in the A-10 in scoring (69.9 points per game) and third in points allowed (63.2). Dayton ranks third in field-goal percentage (48.1) and sixth in field-goal percentage defense (41.9).

About Duquesne: Ayers III played his first two seasons at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Mich., and averaged 12.2 points at Mercer last season. ... Williams, who’s from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, played his first two seasons at Indiana State. He scored six points against Dayton in the first game of the 2019-20 season at UD Arena. ... Easley Jr. was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018-19. He led Chattanooga with 14.2 points per game. After transferring and sitting out a season, he averaged 4.5 points last season at Texas Christian. ... Duquesne finished 9-9 overall last season and 7-7 in the A-10. It lost its top four scorers, three of whom transferred: Marcus Weathers (Southern Methodist); Tavian Dunn-Martin (Florida Gulf Coast); and Chad Baker (San Diego State). ... Duquesne was picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the preseason poll this season.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays St. Bonaventure (9-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. The game will be televised by Spectrum News 1.