X

Dayton vs. Duquesne: What you need to know about Wednesday’s game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Dayton Flyers highlights: Jalen Crutcher gets hot vs. Duquesne

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Jablonski
Flyers have won five straight games in the series

Who: Duquesne (3-3, 2-2) at Dayton (6-3, 2-2)

Where: UD Arena

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/1290, 95.7 WHIO

Series: Dayton leads 56-23. Dayton has won five straight games in the series. The Flyers won 73-69 at Duquesne and won 80-70 at UD Arena last season.

Last game: Dayton won 89-78 in overtime Friday at Davidson. Duquesne beat Fordham 48-45 in Pittsburgh.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 70-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Keith Dambrot is 59-41 in four seasons at Duquesne.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.3

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 14.8

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 16.2

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.6

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.0

Explore» FEATURE: Nwokeji playing bigger role for Flyers

Probable Duquesne starters

Marcus Weathers, 6-5, Sr., F, 13.2

Tavian Dunn-Martin, 5-8, Sr., G, 12.0

Michael Hughes, 6-8, Sr., F, 7.5

Chad Baker, 6-7, Fr., F, 5.7

Toby Okani, 6-7, Fr., G. 3.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 69 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 69-63 score. ... Dayton ranked 111th in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking. After losing to Fordham and beating Davidson, it ranks 118th. Six A-10 teams rank in the top 100, including No. 15 Saint Louis, which hasn’t played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 problems and still does not know when it will return to action.

About Duquesne: The Dukes had three non-conference games cancelled and A-10 games against Richmond and Saint Louis in December postponed because of COVID-19 reasons. ... Duquesne ranks second to last in the A-10 in scoring (66.6). Dayton ranks 10th (69.8). Duquesne leads the A-10 in scoring defense (64.4). Duquesne is one of three A-10 teams shooting below 30 percent from 3-point range (29.9).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at George Washington at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Washington, D.C. The game will be televised by the NBC Sports Network. George Washington postponed its game Saturday at St. Bonaventure and paused team activities Friday when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but the team returned to practice one day later, according to a report by the GW Hatchet. The team is scheduled to play VCU on Wednesday.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.