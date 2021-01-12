Dayton vs. Duquesne: What you need to know about Wednesday’s game

Last game: Dayton won 89-78 in overtime Friday at Davidson. Duquesne beat Fordham 48-45 in Pittsburgh.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 70-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Keith Dambrot is 59-41 in four seasons at Duquesne.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.3

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 14.8

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 16.2

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.6

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.0

Probable Duquesne starters

Marcus Weathers, 6-5, Sr., F, 13.2

Tavian Dunn-Martin, 5-8, Sr., G, 12.0

Michael Hughes, 6-8, Sr., F, 7.5

Chad Baker, 6-7, Fr., F, 5.7

Toby Okani, 6-7, Fr., G. 3.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 69 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 69-63 score. ... Dayton ranked 111th in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking. After losing to Fordham and beating Davidson, it ranks 118th. Six A-10 teams rank in the top 100, including No. 15 Saint Louis, which hasn’t played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 problems and still does not know when it will return to action.

About Duquesne: The Dukes had three non-conference games cancelled and A-10 games against Richmond and Saint Louis in December postponed because of COVID-19 reasons. ... Duquesne ranks second to last in the A-10 in scoring (66.6). Dayton ranks 10th (69.8). Duquesne leads the A-10 in scoring defense (64.4). Duquesne is one of three A-10 teams shooting below 30 percent from 3-point range (29.9).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at George Washington at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Washington, D.C. The game will be televised by the NBC Sports Network. George Washington postponed its game Saturday at St. Bonaventure and paused team activities Friday when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but the team returned to practice one day later, according to a report by the GW Hatchet. The team is scheduled to play VCU on Wednesday.