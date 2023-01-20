Dayton vs. George Washington: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 115-58 in his sixth season at Dayton. Chris Caputo is 9-9 in his first season at GW. The only rookie coach in the league, Caputo, 42, had been the associate head coach at Miami, under Jim Larranaga, since 2015. He replaced Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons.

Last game: On Tuesday, Dayton beat Davidson 68-61 at UD Arena. George Washington last played on Monday, winning 78-75 at George Mason.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 72 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 72-65 score. Dayton ranks 53rd. George Washington is 188th.

NET rankings: Dayton stayed at No. 62 after beating Davidson. George Washington is No. 193.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.6

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.6

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.7

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 8.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.5

Probable George Washington starters

James Bishop, 6-2, Sr., G, 21.7

Brendan Adams, 6-4, G, 16.7

Maximus Edwards, 6-5, R-Fr., G, 10.4

Ricky Lindo, 6-8, Sr., F, 9.8

Hunter Dean, 6-10, Sr., F, 7.8

About Dayton: Holmes leads the nation with 50 dunks. Aziz Bandaogo, of Utah Valley, ranks second with 48. Holmes has scored a total of 17 points in the last two games after scoring 20 or more in seven straight games. ... Guard Koby Brea leads the A-10 in 3-point shooting in league games (13 of 21, 61.9%). ... Holmes (8.7) and Camara (8.3) rank second and third, respectively, in rebounds per game since A-10 play began. ... In conference games, Dayton leads the A-10 in 3-point shooting percentage defense (34 of 135, 25.2%).

About George Washington: Edwards attended Kansas State last season but redshirted after a preseason injury. He has won the A-10 Rookie of the Week Award twice this season. He scored a career-high 24 points in an 81-74 loss at home to Saint Louis on Jan. 14. ... Adams averaged 8.2 points last season, which was his first season at GW after three seasons at Connecticut. The only player in the A-10 who has increased his scoring average by a larger margin is Fordham’s Khalid Moore (5.2 to 13.8). ... E.J. Clark, a 5-11 guard who played at Alabama State the last two seasons, is the top scorer off the bench (3.9).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Rhode Island (6-12, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.