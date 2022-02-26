Dayton vs. La Salle: What to know about today’s game

Who: Dayton (20-8, 12-3) vs. La Salle (7-18, 2-13).
Where: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.
Series: Dayton leads 29-17. La Salle beat Dayton 67-65 last season at UD Arena. The Flyers won 84-58 in 2020, ending a four-game losing streak at Tom Gola Arena.
Last game: On Wednesday, Dayton beat Massachusetts 82-61 at UD Arena, and La Salle lost 60-54 at Fordham (13-13, 6-8).
Coaches: Anthony Grant is 97-49 in five seasons at Dayton. Ashley Howard is 41-70 in four seasons at La Salle.
Probable Dayton starters
Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game
DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.5
Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 11.0
Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.2
Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 9.0
R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.3
Probable La Salle
Clifton Moore, 6-10, R-Sr., F/C, 13.5
Josh Nickelberry, 6-4, Jr., G, 11.7
Jack Clark, 6-8, R-Jr., G, 11.5
Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, So., G. 9.2
Christian Ray, 6-6, Jr., G, 4.8
About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 83 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 71-61 score. ... Dayton seeks its first six-game winning streak of the season. It would be the second-longest Atlantic 10 Conference winning streak in Grant’s five seasons. The 2019-20 team finished 18-0. ... Dayton ranks 47th, one spot behind the highest-ranked A-10 team, Davidson, in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. La Salle is 246th. ... Elvis (25 of 52, 48.1%) and Brea (29 of 61, 47.5) rank third and fourth in A-10 games in 3-point shooting percentage. ... Kaleb Washington was not in uniform Wednesday because of a knee injury. Washington did not travel with the team to the game last weekend at Saint Joseph’s because of a death in his family.
About La Salle: La Salle has lost five games in a row and has shot worse than 35% from 3-point range in each game. It shot 21.7% (5 of 23) against Fordham. ... La Salle ranks 11th out of 14 A-10 teams in points per game (67.3) in A-10 play and 13th in scoring defense (74.7). ... Moore played his first two seasons at Indiana, sat out a season and now is in his second season at La Salle. He has more than doubled his scoring average (6.1) from last season. ... Nickleberry is a transfer from Louisville, who played in 24 games the last two seasons for the Cardinals. ... Pat Chambers, who was the head coach at Penn State from 2011-20, is in his first season as an assistant coach on Howard’s staff.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Richmond (18-10, 9-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
