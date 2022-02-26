Hamburger icon
Dayton vs. La Salle: What to know about today’s game

Dayton Flyers highlights: Mustapha Amzil scores 16 vs. Saint Joseph's on Feb. 23, 2022

Sports
By David Jablonski
8 minutes ago
Flyers seek longest winning streak of season

Who: Dayton (20-8, 12-3) vs. La Salle (7-18, 2-13).

Where: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

TV/Radio: ESPN+/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 29-17. La Salle beat Dayton 67-65 last season at UD Arena. The Flyers won 84-58 in 2020, ending a four-game losing streak at Tom Gola Arena.

Explore» ARCHDEACON: Roommates lead Flyers to 20th victory

Last game: On Wednesday, Dayton beat Massachusetts 82-61 at UD Arena, and La Salle lost 60-54 at Fordham (13-13, 6-8).

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 97-49 in five seasons at Dayton. Ashley Howard is 41-70 in four seasons at La Salle.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.5

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 11.0

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.2

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 9.0

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.3

Probable La Salle

Clifton Moore, 6-10, R-Sr., F/C, 13.5

Josh Nickelberry, 6-4, Jr., G, 11.7

Jack Clark, 6-8, R-Jr., G, 11.5

Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, So., G. 9.2

Christian Ray, 6-6, Jr., G, 4.8

Dayton Flyers highlights: 14-2 first-half run vs. UMass on Feb. 24, 2022

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 83 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 71-61 score. ... Dayton seeks its first six-game winning streak of the season. It would be the second-longest Atlantic 10 Conference winning streak in Grant’s five seasons. The 2019-20 team finished 18-0. ... Dayton ranks 47th, one spot behind the highest-ranked A-10 team, Davidson, in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. La Salle is 246th. ... Elvis (25 of 52, 48.1%) and Brea (29 of 61, 47.5) rank third and fourth in A-10 games in 3-point shooting percentage. ... Kaleb Washington was not in uniform Wednesday because of a knee injury. Washington did not travel with the team to the game last weekend at Saint Joseph’s because of a death in his family.

Explore» PHOTOS: Dayton vs. UMass

About La Salle: La Salle has lost five games in a row and has shot worse than 35% from 3-point range in each game. It shot 21.7% (5 of 23) against Fordham. ... La Salle ranks 11th out of 14 A-10 teams in points per game (67.3) in A-10 play and 13th in scoring defense (74.7). ... Moore played his first two seasons at Indiana, sat out a season and now is in his second season at La Salle. He has more than doubled his scoring average (6.1) from last season. ... Nickleberry is a transfer from Louisville, who played in 24 games the last two seasons for the Cardinals. ... Pat Chambers, who was the head coach at Penn State from 2011-20, is in his first season as an assistant coach on Howard’s staff.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Richmond (18-10, 9-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dayton Flyers highlights: Koby Brea scores 16 vs. Saint Joseph's on Feb. 23, 2022

