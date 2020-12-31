La Salle ends Dayton’s 20-game A-10 winning streak

La Salle got the ball back, and that’s when Moore, a transfer from Indiana, hit the game-winning shot. Jordy Tshimanga, the only defender near him, had fallen down. Moore finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Sherif Kenney led La Salle with 14 points.

Dayton (4-2) starts 0-1 in the A-10 one season after winning all 18 conference games. La Salle (4-5) lost at home to Massachusetts in December in its first A-10 game and is 1-1 in the league.

Amzil, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Finland, was a bright spot for Dayton, leading the Flyers with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He turned the ball over on an in-bounds pass with 2.5 seconds left, and Dayton was unable to get off a shot in the final seconds.

Jalen Crutcher scored 19 points.

Dayton played the game without three players who appeared in the previous game. Chase Johnson announced about two hours before tipoff he was leaving the program because of health issues. Anthony Grant said before the game R.J. Blakney and Elijah Weaver would not play because of injuries.

HALFTIME RECAP

Amzil and Koby Brea made their college debuts in the first half, and both made their first shots, helping lead UD to a 30-25 halftime lead against La Salle at UD Arena.

Amzil, who started practicing with Dayton on Sunday, scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting. Brea, a guard from Bronx, N.Y., made a 3-pointer for his only basket of the half.

Moulaye Sissoko added four points off the bench as the reserves made their biggest contributions of the season.

Dayton opened the game with a 12-2 run. La Salle cut a double-digit deficit to 27-25 with a 9-0 run. Amzil hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to give Dayton a five-point lead.

Rodney Chatman, Crutcher and Ibi Watson all had four points as did Jordy Tshimanga, who scored Dayton’s first two baskets but left the game early in the half after picking up two quick fouls.