Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Sports
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago
Programs meet for first time in 30 years

Who: Dayton (14-8, 6-3) vs. Loyola Chicago (7-13, 1-7).

Where: UD Arena.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 33-15. The first game took place in the 1928-29 season. The last meeting took place on Feb. 27, 1993. Dayton lost 59-56 at UD Arena. The Flyers beat Loyola 70-69 earlier that season in Chicago. This is the first of two meetings this season. Dayton plays at Loyola on Feb. 17.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 116-60 in his sixth season at Dayton. Drew Valentine is 32-21 in two seasons at Loyola.

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton beat Richmond 86-60 at UD Arena. Loyola last played on Wednesday, losing 72-58 at Duquesne.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 71 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 72-56 score. Dayton ranks 58th. Loyola is No. 244.

NET rankings: Dayton climbed from No. 75 to No. 67 after beating Richmond. It’s the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. VCU is the second-ranked A-10 team at No. 81. Loyola is No. 278.

Explore» GALLERY: Top 25 photos from season

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.3

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.7

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 10.1

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 7.8

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 6.0

Probable Loyola starters

Braden Norris, 6-0, R-Sr., G, 10.3

Philip Alston, 6-6, Jr., G, 14.6

Ben Schweiger, 6-7, R-Fr., G/F, 9.6

Bryce Golden, 6-9, Gr., C, 4.2

Jalen Quinn, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.9

Explore» ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton's victory vs. Richmond

About Dayton: Guard Koby Brea made his 100th career 3-pointer Saturday. In three seasons, he has made 104 of 248 3s (41.9%). If he maintains that accuracy through his career, he would rank fourth in school history behind Brian Roberts (44.1), Norm Grevey (43.2) and Negele Knight (42.5). ... Holmes has 852 points in two seasons. He passed Ryan Mikesell to move into No. 70 on UD’s all-time scoring list. ... UD is 11-1 when allowing 60 points or fewer and 1-5 when it allows 70-79 points.

About Loyola: Norris is a graduate of Hilliard Bradley High School. He played his freshman season in 2018-19 at Oakland. His brother, Keaton, is a sophomore guard at Wright State ... Alston is also from the Columbus area (Westerville North). He spent the last three years at a Division II school, California University of Pennsylvania. He scored a career-high 25 points in the last game against Duquesne. ... Golden played his first four seasons at Butler, averaging 10.8 points last season. His brother Grant played four seasons at Richmond and ranks second in school history with 2,246 points. ... Loyola ranks 360th out of 363 Division I teams in turnover percentage (24.0, 16.3 turnovers per game).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at St. Bonaventure (11-11, 5-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

